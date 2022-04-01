Arklow Citizens Information Centre hires new Information Officer

Arklow Citizens Information Centre has welcomed a new Information Officer to their team, based on Lower Main Street.

Ashley Morgan, who has a background in nursing, started his new role late in March and is looking forward to helping the community.

“I have received such a warm welcome from my colleagues and the clients whom I have met over the past few days and I am very much looking forward to assisting the people of Arklow and beyond,” he said.

Ashley spent five years working with Age UK in London, where he specialised in issues that concern older people such as organising, accessing and paying for social care. He also helped ensure that older people were aware of their full range of entitlements.

While based in Dublin, Ashley said he enjoys exploring the county of Wicklow and travelling to work every day in Arklow, so much so that he is considering moving to the south east of the county.

Funded by the Citizens Information Board , Citizens Information Centres (CIC) provide free, impartial and confidential information, advice and advocacy services to the public on social services, rights and entitlements. County Wicklow CICs help on average 12,300 people and respond to circa 16,000 queries each year.

A growing number of customers require in-depth assistance and this service plays an important role in providing advocacy with, or on behalf of, those people who need it, including people with disabilities, migrants, refugees, lone parents, the Travelling Community, prisoners, geographically isolated people and those who may not have access to digital resources.

Their website www.citizensinformation.ie is packed full of helpful information and Arklow CIC can be contacted on 0818 07 6750.