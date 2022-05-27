Arklow businesses offered free energy audit worth €1,000

The Arklow Sustainable Energy Community (SEC) has secured funding to devise an Energy Master plan for Arklow town, which will assist in an action plan to save energy.

The volunteer group will study energy use in Arklow homes, businesses, and community organisations, and use this information to assist in an action plan for the town to save energy and source funding for projects.

In this year alone electricity prices have risen 22 per cent, putting pressure on Arklow businesses and households

In response to this rise, Arklow businesses will be approached by SEC to perform an energy audit and report of their building. This will be done at no cost and is worth €1,000.

Following the assessment of their usage, businesses will receive a report from SEC based on their findings to allow local businesses to apply for funding.

Arklow businesses not chosen by the energy plan can still apply for a free audit through SEAI or Enterprise Ireland.

Small and local businesses, whose energy spend is greater than €10,000 can now avail of a €2,000 voucher towards the cost of an audit, Enterprise Ireland can apply for Climate Action Fund which will cover audits and staff training.

Overall, the Energy Master Plan will identify projects and opportunities for Arklow town to become sustainable, and energy-efficient.

Arklow businesses and households are encouraged to fill out an audit at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ArklowBusinesses