Aldi to support Wicklow charities

Wicklow charities and community groups have been urged to apply to Aldi’s Community Grants programme.

Five grants of €500 will be distributed amongst Wicklow charities and community organisations. Staff from each of Aldi’s Wicklow-based stores will select a charity or community organisation in their local area to award the bursary to and help the local causes they care about.

The Irish Horse Welfare Trust, Arklow Cancer Support, Blessington Men's Shed, Enable Ireland Wicklow Services and Greystones Cancer Support each received a €500 donation from Aldi in 2021,

Aldi’s staff will distribute over 160 grants of €500 through the programme this year with over €80,000 set to be donated in 2022.

Charities wishing to put themselves forward for the bursary donation can apply at their local Aldi store.

The initiative was launched by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys at Aldi’s Carrickmacross Store, Co. Monaghan.

Minister Humphreys said: “Our charities and community groups have gone above and beyond in recent months, supporting some of our most vulnerable citizens during the middle of a pandemic.

“I really welcome the announcement that Aldi will be supporting even more local causes through its Community Grants programme in 2022. These grants represent an important contribution for many of these organisations who continue to play a critical role in the communities they serve.

“Supporting and recognising the work of local community organisations is a priority for Government and underpins our five year rural development strategy, ‘Our Rural Future’. It is fantastic to see Aldi’s staff directly helping local good causes that they are clearly passionate about.”

John Curtin, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland said: “While the past two years have certainly been challenging for many charities and community groups across the country, it is important now as we return to some normality that we continue to support the local organisations that make such a difference to the lives of so many in our communities.”

By the end of 2022, Aldi’s Community Grants programme will have donated €537,000 to over 1,000 local charity branches and community groups across Ireland since its inception in 2016.

Receiving charities and organisations have ranged from rescue teams to animal sanctuaries, disability support to mental health support, and everything in between.