ALDI removes 5.5 tonnes of plastic packaging from wooden toy range

ALDI, which has five stores in County Wicklow, has announced that it is removing all plastic packaging from its entire seasonal wooden toy and plush range this year.

The SpecialBuy toy range is currently available in stores while stocks last and includes 26 different kids’ favourites such as wooden toy kitchens and pirate ships.

The changes in its packaging of wooden toys will result in ALDI achieving a 5.5-tonne reduction in plastic packaging every year and has been achieved through a number of measures, including substituting plastic tape for paper and replacing bubble wrap with paper wrap. The range’s packaging is now made from 93 per cent recyclable materials.

Aldi has stores in Rathnew, Arklow, Bray, Greystones and Blessington, and plastic reduction savings have also been made across four other product lines, resulting in a total saving of almost 15-tonnes. This includes the removal of shrink wrap from its own-label beans, a switch from plastic to cardboard for its XXL Screwdriver and Bit set and moving to recyclable plastic bottles for Screen Wash and Ad Blue.

Richard Gorman, Plastics and Packaging Director at ALDI Ireland and UK, said: “Eradicating waste is a key part of ALDI’s Better Everyday sustainability goals and removing unnecessary plastic from our packaging is a fundamental part of how we achieve that.

“We are continually reviewing all our product ranges to see where we can replace plastic with sustainable alternatives. It’s by making each of these small changes, like removing packaging plastic from our SpecialBuy toys, that we’ll achieve our overall goals.”

To date, Aldi has removed more than 2,150-tonnes of virgin plastic from its Irish stores and replaced over 930-tonnes of unrecyclable material with recyclable alternatives.

Sustainability is ingrained in ALDI’s business ethos, and the retailer is always looking at new ways to improve sustainable processes and reduce carbon emissions. As part of its long-term commitment to the environment, ALDI has pledged to plant 1 million native Irish woodland trees by 2025, of which over 500,000 have been planted to date.