ALDI Greystones reopens after ‘Project Fresh’ renovation

Aldi’s Greystones store has been redesigned to look like this similar Project Fresh store. Picture: Patrick Browne

ALDI in Greystones has reopened after a €700,000 renovation to bring the store in line with the food retailer’s award-winning ‘Project Fresh’ design.

The new layout places fresh food at the front of the store, hi-spec fixtures and fittings throughout and new product category signage. The ‘Project Fresh’ design was recognised at the National Grocery Retail Awards when ALDI scooped the Discounter Store of the Year award for its Killaloe store.

Speaking at the reopening, Tomas Lisauskas, Greystones Store Manager, said: “The Project Fresh revamp of our store is fantastic news for our local customers. The new spacious design makes for a very enjoyable shop and customers can easily find everything they need.

“Our promise to our Greystones customers is that we will never be beaten on price, and we will always provide the best value.”

ALDI has said it will invest €320million in its Irish stores across the next three years. It has already invested heavily in improving its energy management systems and its entire store network is now powered by wind generated energy. The retailer has achieved ISO 50001 accreditation in recognition of its efforts to improve energy efficiencies.

Operating five stores across County Wicklow, ALDI works with seven local Wicklow suppliers, spending a total of €6.4million with them in 2021. ALDI employs 112 staff members in Wicklow, spending €3.5million on wages annually.

ALDI’s Wicklow stores participate in their national partnership with FoodCloud, donating more than 26,000 meals to its charity partners to date. ALDI’s Greystones store is also part of ALDI’s Community Grants network, with Irish Horse Welfare Trust, Arklow Cancer Support and Blessington Men’s Shed availing of the €500 bursary last year.