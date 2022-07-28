Aldi Blessington reopens after Project Fresh revamp costing nearly €1 million

THE Aldi Blessington stores is back open after an extensive renovation project costing close to €1 million.

The store closed for a week so it could receive a full refurbishment in line with Aldi’s award-Project Fresh design, before reopening its doors again to customers on Thursday,

Featuring the new layout, the Blessington Store now offers a wide selection of fresh food at the front of the store, hi-spec fixtures and fittings throughout the store and new product category signage that provides an effortless shopping experience. The customer-focused layout allows for the products customers know and love to be found more easily, whilst browsing new ranges.

The newly refurbished store has received a full makeover in line with ALDI’s award-winning Project Fresh design, which was recognised at the National Grocery Retail Awards when ALDI scooped the Discounter Store of the Year award for its Killaloe store, thanks in part to its superior quality of display across its fresh fruit and vegetable offering.

The renovated Blessington store has also received a CO2 upgrade, meaning there will be a more environmentally friendly refrigerant in store.

Speaking at the reopening, Alan Kennedy, Blessington Store Manager said: “The Project Fresh revamp of our store is fantastic news for our local customers. The new spacious design makes for a very enjoyable shop and customers can easily find everything they need.

“Our promise to our Blessington customers is that we will never be beaten on price, and we will always provide the best value. Our Inflation savings campaign continues, and the goal is to remind shoppers about the savings they can make by swapping their weekly shop to ALDI.”

ALDI’s Wicklow stores are deeply rooted in their local communities and participate in ALDI’s national partnership with FoodCloud, donating surplus food to local charities daily. The Wicklow stores have donated over 26,000 meals to its charity partners to date. ALDI’s Blessington store is also part of ALDI’s Community Grants network, with Irish Horse Welfare Trust, Arklow Cancer Support and Blessington Men’s Shed availing of the €500 bursary last year.

ALDI also works with seven local Wicklow suppliers, spending a total of €6.4M with them in 2021, while 122 staff members are employed, spending €3.5 million on wages annually.