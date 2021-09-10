Build works under way for high speed connectivity in Blessington

High speed connectivity is on the way as 5,031 premises in Blessington see build works start.

HIGH-SPEED broadband connectivity will be available to over 5,031 premises in Blessington as part of the roll-out of the National Broadband Plan (NBP).

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) is the company rolling out the new high-speed fibre broadband network and have already commenced on fibre-build works in Blessington.

Over 5,031 premises have been surveyed to date with network designs completed to deliver the new Fibre to the Home (FTTH) network in the area. NBI crews have started initial works for the build in townlands across Blessington including Ballinagee, Brittas, Cradockstown East, Eadestown, Glebe, Hollywood Lower, Johnstown and Kilbride. These ‘make ready’ works pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles/ducts, and include the erection of poles, unblocking of ducts, and the insertion of subduct into existing ducts, for the fibre to be installed.

The website is regularly updated to show estimated service activation dates and the Blessington deployment area has anticipated service activation dates from January 2022 to April 2022.

In County Wicklow, there are 15,489 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. This equates to 23 per cent of all premises in the county.

Under the National Broadband Plan, Wicklow will see an investment of €59 million in the new high speed fibre network. This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and more remote working. In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home roll out, the NBP provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points (BCP’s) nationwide. 214 of these sites are now ‘live’ and will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the rollout area.

An example of some of the locations of Broadband Connection Points in Wicklow that are connected are Ballycooge Community Hall, Ballinacor GAA Club, Wicklow GAA Centre of Excellence, Brockagh Resource Centre and Wicklow County Campus. Primary schools in the Intervention Area are also being connected for educational access as part of the NBP.

NBI chief executive Peter Hendrick said; “Things are gathering pace. We are currently working closely with retail service providers, and other stakeholders, to connect the first homes in Wicklow before the end of 2021, when minimum speeds of 500Mb will be available.”