‘You Begin’ solo show at the Mermaid in Bray

Margaret Fitzgibbon's You Begin is on at Mermaid Arts Centre until July 1.

This solo exhibition of new sculpture and mixed media works, entitled ‘You Begin’, is going on show at Mermaid Arts Centre, by Wicklow-based artist, Margaret Fitzgibbon, a visual artist who employs a number of techniques and materials including large-scale installations; sculpture; collage and textiles.

Her art process is always technically exact, however the final results often look awkward, suggesting a sense of fragility and spontaneity.

Drawing underpins her practice and in the last few years she’s turned to early Surrealism, lured by its recurring principle of "the strange beauty in the unexpected”. Commenting on her work, Margaret says: “I love making and the affects achieved with different materials, this is how I process memories, experiences and observations.

“I seem to need this acting out and the final physical, tactile, objective results often surprise me,” she says. By fusing narrative modes including poetry, text, image and collage she “recalibrates the tensions between reality and fantasy unsettling designations of gender and identity, art and craft”.

Her subject matter “lends form to the fantastic, taking in the human, plant and animal world, memory, mythological and feminist themes and forgotten female historical figures.”

She recently received an Irish Arts Council grant to create a new hand-drawn animation piece, while Culture Ireland funding supports her forthcoming solo exhibition opening on June 22 in Godsbanen Cultural Centre, Aarhus, Denmark.

You Begin will include the publication of the first in a recurring series of free micro books conceived and designed for Mermaid by Pure Designs, featuring a newly commissioned text by writer and researcher Ingrid Lyons.

Exhibition opens on Saturday, May 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and runs till Saturday, July 1.