Work to upgrade road linking Bray to Enniskerry ‘would cost millions’

Councillor Melanie Corrigan and Aoife Flynn Kennedy, as new hidden disability parking spaces are set to be rolled out in Bray.

Concerns raised by residents along the Ballyman Road, which connects Bray to Enniskerry, were brought to the attention of the elected members at this month’s meeting of Bray Municipal District by Councillor Melanie Corrigan, following the reopening of the road after months of extensive construction work.

The road was closed from February this year to facilitate work by Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and Uisce Éireann (formerly Irish Water) to lay new sections of pipe, which forms part of the project to provide a more reliable water supply for existing homes and businesses in the area and provide capacity for future growth for up to 12,000 homes in North Wicklow and South Dublin.

Cllr Corrigan said she has been alerted by residents to the heavy traffic and trucks using the road once more, with the vital artery now in a bad state of repair and residents saying they are unable to walk safely on it because of the lack of a footpath.

Residents said that when the road was closed to traffic they were able to use it safely for both cycling and walking with their children. Now it has reopened it has become unsafe.

Cllr Corrigan expressed her feelings that before any development started in the Fassaroe area that this road be improved for public use and safety.

District Engineer Liam Bourke said that to upgrade this section it would cost millions, as the road would need to be realigned, which would involve land acquisition and lighting provided. He added that he would refer the request to the Roads section in Wicklow County Council.

Separately, Cllr Corrigan and Councillor Aoife Flynn Kennedy were told that specifications have been sought and received from Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme Ltd in relation to three hidden disability parking spaces at Eglington Road, Novara Avenue and Herbert Road car park, in Bray.

A motion by Cllr Flynn Kennedy and Cllr Corrigan was tabled in April 2022, calling for Wicklow County Council to add a hidden disability parking space to all new council facilities to support parking for individuals with a hidden disability.

The spaces will be outlined in white and in-filled, with a green road surface colouring. A sign, provided by Hidden Disabilities Sunflower stores, will be adjacent to each space.

Both councillors extended their thanks to Bray advocate Bernadette Nolan for her support. Bernadette has been working for many years on awareness as well as practical solutions for people with hidden disabilities.

They have also said they will continue to work as members of the Disability and Inclusion Steering Committee in Wicklow County Council and Wicklow County Council to see that their other motions are progressed. These include a space finder app being rolled out in County Wicklow to alert a user to a free disability parking space when required, and communication boards in all playgrounds in the county for children with sensory and other disabilities.

Works are progressing on the installation of three bus shelters in the Bray District. These are at the Bogmeadow, Enniskerry, N11 northbound Kilmacanogue and the Giltspur-SCR Terminus. A site meeting also took place at the Kilmolin Bus Terminus to consider the inclusion of this location for a bus shelter.

Meanwhile, the Bolt e-bike scheme was launched in Bray on June 23 with 13 new virtual mandatory parking locations (VMPL) provided for use by the scheme around the periphery of the town, along with the older town centre bike stands. Work on installing more VMPLs in the town is to begin from the week of Monday July 10 as the need for more VMPLs has been identified.