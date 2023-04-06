Work to resume on Greystones Community College after rising costs stalled project

Work is set to resume on Greystones Community College (GCC) after almost 60 school building projects were stalled due to concerns over rising costs.

It comes as Education Minister Norma Foley confirmed that an agreement has now been reached to secure the continuation of the department’s school building programme.

Commenting on the good news for the community, Chairperson of Greystones Community College Board of Management, Lourda Scott, said: “I am delighted to receive official confirmation from officials in the Department of Education that funding has been secured to enable the permanant building to progress.

“This is good news for the whole school community who were frustrated and anxious at this most recent delay. I am told that our building plans will quickly proceed to tender and construction. It is crucial that no more delays to this project are encountered.

“The school staff and principal have been doing amazing work in the temporary accommodation. However, in order for GCC to continue to grow and expand it is vital that it's permanent home is built as soon as possible.

“I want to thank the parents, school staff and Board members as well as our local TDs who have worked closely together to ensure that our school's future is prioritised.

"I will continue to work with the Department of Education and Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board to ensure that the new school building is promptly delivered and will be requesting a project timeline to be provided to the Board for our next meeting.”