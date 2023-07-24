Work ‘finally begins’ on classrooms for Greystones school, says Wicklow TD

Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore has welcomed the delivery of four temporary classrooms for Templecarrig Secondary School in Greystones, having expressed her frustration last month over the delays ahead of the next school year in September.

Commenting on progress to the provision of the much needed rooms, Deputy Whitmore said: “I am delighted to see the work finally begin on these temporary classrooms for Templecarrig. The process for the school to get these classrooms has been a long one, and one which began a couple of years ago.

"Unfortunately, despite commitments made by the Department of Education and the work put in by the school community to get these delivered on time for the intake of September 2023, by last July, there was still no sign of them arriving. As a result, I raised it in the Dáil with the Minister for Education, and I'm delighted to see that progress has finally been made onsite.

“Templecarrig Secondary School is reflective of many of the schools in Wicklow. The need for additional classrooms in Wicklow schools has been a consistent issue for me since my election as a TD, and before that, as a councillor.

“It has become all too normalised that local schools heading into the summer months are unsure if they will have the classrooms that they need in order to keep pace with their rates of admissions. For example, Blessington Community College only found out a few weeks ago that promised accommodation would not be delivered on time for September.

“This is unacceptable, and the Department of Education must find a way to streamline the process for temporary school accommodation allocation and delivery. They also must ensure that promised permanent buildings are built in time for schools so that schools do not need to rely on temporary accommodation.

“I will continue to work with Templecarrig, along with other schools across the county, to deliver what our students and schools need.”