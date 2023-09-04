Woodies in Bray raises more than €12,000 for children’s charities

The team at Woodie’s in Bray has raised just over €12,000 for four children’s charities through its Woodie’s Heroes campaign after four weeks of fundraising.

The crew celebrated the wrap-up of what is now the ninth annual Woodie’s Heroes campaign on Wednesday, August 30, raising a remarkable €12,300 with help from customers, colleagues and suppliers

Woodie’s said that 100 per cent of funds raised will be divided equally among ISPCC Childline, Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, Down Syndrome Ireland, and Make-A-Wish Ireland.

Woodie’s Heroes was established in 2015 and has raised over €3 million for Irish children’s charities; this year’s fundraising is expected to see that figure grow closer to €3.5 million. Customers donated throughout the campaign by adding a donation in-store at the till, online at woodies.ie or by text.

The team at Woodie’s Bray were overjoyed by the generosity and support shown to them during the campaign by their local community and wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of those that donated.

Four charities are picked using a colleague vote, and every cent raised in-store is divided equally among them. Over a four week period, staff encourage shoppers to donate in-store with till buttons and additional fundraising activities. At the end of the in-store campaign, two teams of cyclists visit all 35 stores and collect the cheques for the money raised throughout the campaign

After four weeks of fundraising, it was a proud moment for the colleagues in-store when they presented the cheque for €12,300. The money raised will make a meaningful difference to the children and families who are supported by these four amazing charities.