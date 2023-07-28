Wicklow’s Sinéad O'Connor fans given online book of condolences

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, has opened an online book of condolences in the wake of iconic singer Sinéad O’Connor’s passing this week.

Ms Flynn-Kennedy has opened the book of condolence to allow members of the Wicklow community – many of whom have been deeply saddened by the tragic news – to express their sympathies to the family of national treasure Sinéad.

There has been a huge outpouring of emotion from Wicklow residents since the news broke of O’Connor’s death on Wednesday, with fans and admirers throughout the Garden County sharing stories about her time spent in Wicklow and paying their respects by placing countless tributes outside her former Bray home.

Turning to social media to convey her sorrow, Ms Flynn-Kennedy said: “As Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, I have opened an online book of condolences to allow members of the community to express their sympathies to the family of Sinéad O'Connor. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dhílis.”

To add your message to the book of condolences, visit wicklow.ie/Living/Your-Council/Customer-Care/Books-of-Condolence