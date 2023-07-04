Wicklow’s pioneering Atlas Travel Services founder Andrew McKenna dies

Tributes have been paid to a pioneer of the Irish travel industry, Andrew (Andy) McKenna, from Greystones, who died at home surrounded by his devoted family on Monday.

Known to all in the Irish travel industry as the founder of Atlas Travel Services, the late Andy McKenna travelled to the USA in 1967, where he worked at Trans World Airlines before establishing his firm in San Francisco at the age of 24, making it the first Irish-owned travel agency on the West Coast, and for many years it was also the largest.

This was followed by Atlas Travel Dublin, which was set up in the early 1970s to cater for Americans visiting Ireland, given travel at the time was affected by the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Andy was greatly supported by many Irish Americans in the industry, becoming the President of United Irish Societies at the age of 32.

The Atlas Travel Irish operation then expanded to offer a broad range of leisure and corporate travel services, including its highly successful sporting division headed up by his brother Frank McKenna, who died in 1989.

In 1977, Andy helped set up Irish Group Travel, with nine other shareholders from the Travel Industry, and concentrated on charter flights to promote leisure travel to North America.

Between 1978 and 1980, he was president of the Irish Travel Agents Association, which was founded in 1971 to represent Ireland’s travel agents and tour operators.

Andy then bought out the remaining shareholders at Irish Group Travel and changed the name to American Holidays, whereupon he became the first Irish agent to charter flights offering discounted prices between Ireland and the United States.

American Holidays became a very successful company, with offices in Belfast and Dublin, and was sold in 1994 when it became part of the TUI group.

Atlas Travel went on to become one of Ireland’s largest independent Travel Agencies, winning many industry awards. It was bought by Club Travel Limited in 2019 and is now part of the wider Club Travel Group.

Among those who paid tribute to Andy was another veteran of the travel industry, John Galligan, who praised Andy as “a stalwart of the travel business and a great mentor to young, aspiring travel people. He guided and advised me on many occasions and I owe him a great debt of gratitude. Always a steady, cool head in a tempestuous business, he will be sadly missed.”

Michael Caslin, from 747 Travel, said: “So sorry to hear of Andy's passing – a true legend in the travel Industry. Sincere condolences to all his family.”

Olivia Byrne nee Gilsenan wrote: “He was a lovely man and true gentleman. I have great memories of him from my days in Northwest Airlines.”

Sadly missed by his wife Patricia, children Frank, Trina, Eimer, Ciara, Stephen and Beth, all his grandchildren, and his sister Mary, Andy is set to be laid to rest at Redford Cemetery on Wednesday, July 5, following Requiem Mass at the Holy Rosary Church in Greystones from 10am.