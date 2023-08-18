Wicklow’s most expensive eircode revealed

The most expensive Eircode areas over the last 12 months outside of Dublin were A63 Greystones and A98 Bray.

Property prices have dropped outside Dublin but have increased marginally in the rest of the country, with the most expensive Eircode areas outside of Dublin now found in County Wicklow, according to new figures from the CSO.

The national Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) increased by 2.2% in the 12 months to June 2023, with prices in Dublin decreasing by 0.9% and prices outside Dublin up by 4.5%.

House buyers paid a median price of €318,000 for a dwelling on the residential property market in the 12 months to June 2023.

By region, Dublin had the highest median price (€437,500) in the year to June; within the Dublin region, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price (€630,000). Outside Dublin, the highest median prices were found in Wicklow (€423,749).

Things get more interesting when you drill down into the prices by Eircode, and in the year to June, the most expensive Eircode area over the last 12 months outside Dublin – where the highest median price for a property by Eircode was A94 Blackrock (€735,000) – was A63 Greystones, with a median price of €529,999, a slight drop from €534,999 in March.

The second most expensive Eircode area was A98 Bray, where the median price was €462,500, down marginally from €466,000 in March.

Elsewhere in the county, the median price of residential properties sold in A67 Wicklow was €385,000 – up from €374,999 in March – while Arklow’s Y14 Eircode came in at €275,000, no change from March.

In the W91 area, which includes Blessington and Baltinglass, the median price was €395,950 – up from €389,950 in March.

Rachel McGovern, Director of Financial Services at Brokers Ireland, said that while the increases are “marginal at 0.6pc”, it will make little difference to those still trying to get their first home.

"There is no evidence in [today’s] figures or that of previous months of any dramatic change upward or downward in prices, there are small changes.

“Yes, there have been marginal drops in some Dublin areas and it has been evident for some time that the higher increases are taking place outside of Dublin.”

However, she added that “the market being close to status quo is no good” and continues to have an impact on the younger generation who are still struggling to get a foot on the property ladder.

The latest Eurostat figures show that 68pc of those aged between 25 and 29 were still living at home last year, compared with an EU average of 42pc.

“It would be a terrible indictment of policy makers if we are going to see younger generations leave the country once again, this time not because of the state of the overall economy, which continues to thrive, but because they cannot gain independence in terms of home ownership.”

She said aspiring home buyers have already lost out on historically low interest rates, along with the best long-term fixed interest rates.

“To arrest the decline, whereby housing has become largely the preserve of the better off, policymakers need new solutions to make home ownership achievable for those on average incomes,” she said.