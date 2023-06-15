Wicklow’s Happy Pear plans expansion with crowd investing opportunity

The Happy Pear’s David and Stephen Flynn, from Greystones, are launching an equity crowd investing opportunity to enable international expansion (in the UK market and beyond) of its food products and to encourage growth and improvements in its Happy Pear app and digital business.

The company has already received reservations of over €1.5 million, with strong interest from additional parties and is inviting any passionate brand supporters to join the company as owners in this exciting new step on their journey.

The shares being offered are redeemable ordinary shares and are being offered via a crowd investing platform called Broccoli. Broccoli is a Dutch equity crowd investing platform, which solely works with businesses in the green and ethical space.

Speaking about why the pair have decided to pursue this approach, David said: “We’ve been approached by various investors and venture capitalists over the last number of years but as we’re a community-based business, we felt it was more fitting for us to allow our community, who helped in our development, the opportunity to become an owner in The Happy Pear and share in our growth. We have significant plans to expand globally and we’re excited to welcome new owners into this exciting journey”.

The Happy Pear, now in its 19th year of business, has sold over 18 million of its 75 food products in its range in SuperValu, Centra and other independent foodie stores across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

They have a suite of online health & education courses which more than 100k people have been through on The Happy Pear App as well as a bustling cafe and retail outlet in Greystones.

They also have six international bestselling cookbooks selling over 320,000 copies; a four-acre regenerative organic farm, a community of over 1.6 million people following on social and almost 50 million views on YouTube.

Shares can be reserved by going to The Happy Pear website and clicking on the invest page.