Wicklow’s CoolPlanet signs deal to help €5bn French agri-food company with decarbonisation

Minister Simon Coveney (centre back row) witnesses Dylan Chevalier, LDC CSR Director, and Norman Crowley, Chair of Enniskerry's CoolPlanet signing a major new partnership at the Irish Embassy in Paris.

The deal will see CoolPlanet help LDC Sablé reduce electricity and gas consumption during LDC’s production process.

The contract was signed at the Irish Embassy in Paris in the presence of Minister Simon Coveney and the Irish Ambassador to France, Niall Burgess. Lambert Dodard Chancereul (LDC) is a family-owned agri-food group and a European leader in poultry and processed products. The company has a workforce of more than 23,500 and 93 production plants with a turnover of nearly €5.1 billion.

CoolPlanet has already reduced Scope 1 Emissions at one of their French sites by 83 per cent this year. As part of this partnership, CoolPlanet will work closely with LDC’s maintenance and engineering teams to optimise energy use and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

CoolPlanet’s energy management platform offers real-time monitoring and analysis capabilities, allowing LDC to identify energy-saving opportunities and optimise resource use.

“LDC is committed to sustainability and is constantly looking for innovative ways to improve its production processes,” said Dylan Chevalier, CSR Director of LDC Group. “This partnership will help us reduce our carbon footprint and achieve our sustainable performance goals. The first phase of collaborative work together on our site in Sablé sur Sarthe resulted in an 83 per cent reduction of Scope 1 emissions, thanks to the optimisation of existing electrical and thermal energy systems.”

Norman Crowley, Chairman of CoolPlanet, added: “Our decarbonisation management system CoolPlanetOS was designed to help companies like LDC improve their energy efficiency and accelerate their decarbonisation. We are confident that our partnership with LDC will help the company achieve its sustainability goals while strengthening its competitiveness in the market.”

The signing of this contract at the Irish Embassy in Paris highlights the close ties between Ireland and France and testifies to Ireland’s commitment to support sustainable business practices.