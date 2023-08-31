Wicklow’s beach lovers can enjoy the sea 24/7 with live stream from Greystones

If you find yourself pining for the tranquility of the sea while stuck indoors then you can always take a look at the live stream of Greystones’ Blue Flag south beach, an initiative that has just been launched as part of the Wicklow Blueway project.

The project is spearheaded by Wicklow County Council in conjunction with Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership and offers users an immersive real-time experience for beach enthusiasts, or for those who just need to tune out for a few minutes and admire the seascape.

People are encouraged to experience the beauty and conditions of Greystones beach first-hand through the live stream (available at wicklowlsp.ie/live-beach-cam) as it streams the beach’s conditions on any given day.

No footage is ever recorded or stored to respect people’s privacy.

Commenting on the feature, Councillor Aoife Flynn Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, said: "The Greystones Live Beach Camera presents an innovative opportunity for our community to connect with the sea. It offers a shared experience of our natural environment."

Wicklow County Council is also highlighting the uses of the live stream, which serves as a valuable tool for beachgoers, as it allows people to gauge beach activity levels to plan for an outing. It also means people can stay informed about sea conditions before heading out for water-based activities. While people can also embrace the coastal beauty from the convenience of their own screens.

Emer O’Gorman, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, noted the camera's versatility: "From checking sea conditions before a swim to observing the tides, the live feed enhances beachgoers' engagement. It's an excellent tool for planning safe and enjoyable outings."

Meanwhile, Michael Nicholson, Director of Services, Wicklow County Council, highlighted the camera's real-time advantage: "The Greystones Live Beach Camera offers a real-time window to our shoreline and will be an asset to Wicklow’s Blueway,” he said.