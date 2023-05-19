Wicklow woman taking it to ‘80Max’ to help save the planet

Greystones resident Jane Jackson is behind a campaign called 80Max that asks people to slow down their driving. She tells reporter David Medcalf about her lifelong interest in the environment and saving the planet

Jane Jackson for DM. Jane Jackson at her home in Greystones with bags containing three thousand bare root trees which she received from Coillte

David Medcalf Wicklow People Yesterday at 08:00