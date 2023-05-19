Wicklow

Wicklow woman taking it to ‘80Max’ to help save the planet

Greystones resident Jane Jackson is behind a campaign called 80Max that asks people to slow down their driving. She tells reporter David Medcalf about her lifelong interest in the environment and saving the planet

Jane Jackson for DM. Jane Jackson at her home in Greystones with bags containing three thousand bare root trees which she received from Coillte

David MedcalfWicklow People

She’s the tree lady, well known for encouraging people to plant trees. And she has seven grandchildren (plus husband Hugh) to take up a fair slice of her time too. But what Jane Jackson really wants everyone to know about her is the 80Max campaign.