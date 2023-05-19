Wicklow woman taking it to ‘80Max’ to help save the planet
Greystones resident Jane Jackson is behind a campaign called 80Max that asks people to slow down their driving. She tells reporter David Medcalf about her lifelong interest in the environment and saving the planet
David MedcalfWicklow People
She’s the tree lady, well known for encouraging people to plant trees. And she has seven grandchildren (plus husband Hugh) to take up a fair slice of her time too. But what Jane Jackson really wants everyone to know about her is the 80Max campaign.