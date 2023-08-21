Wicklow woman Sadie O’Connell celebrates 80th birthday with honours from Pope Francis

Sadie O’Connell, from Enniskerry, had a birthday to remember when she celebrated turning 80 on Sunday, August 6. Not only had her family booked a surprise trip to Lanzarote for the occasion, but Parish Priest Fr Bernard Kennedy had fulfilled his promise to her for a “packed church” for what was to prove a very special and very rare ceremony – the presentation of the Bene Merenti Medal for her service to the Catholic Church.

The Bene Merenti Medal is a medal awarded by the Pope to members of the clergy and laity for their devotion and work with the Church and Sadie now joins the ranks of those who have been honoured for their distinguished service, not just to the Church but to wider society in general.

Sadie said she was nominated for the medal by Fr Kennedy, who told her he had “an idea in mind” as she approached her 80th birthday. But she admitted she “hadn’t a clue” what the medal was.

“I had to give loads of detail and information of all the different things I had done in the church. And I was on the board of management in the school. You get it when you are a volunteer,” Sadie explained. “If I was on the books, you’d get nothing. I could have gone on the books but I didn’t want to,” she added.

“He had to pass all the information to Rome first. Then I was approved and the medal came back to the Archbishop in Dublin and Fr Bernard collected it and kept it in his house until the day.”

Sadie said the ceremony was incredible, with all the family, the neighbours and local councillors Rory O’Connor and Melanie Corrigan in attendance and despite not being very familiar with the medal prior to her nomination, she said she was impressed when she received it, together with the scroll, “framed and all” and signed by Pope Francis.

“I was delighted,” Sadie said. “And when he [Fr Kennedy] told me about it, I said, all I want is a full church and a trip to the airport. I don’t mind if I’m not even getting on a plane. But it all happened. The church was packed. And the trip to the airport was for Lanzarote and that was a surprise, I didn’t know where I was going.”

Sadie went to Lanzarote with her second eldest, Helen, and two of her grandchildren.

“But My Divine God it was nearly 40 degrees out there,” she said, as she explained she is straight back to work at the church, with a funeral and two weddings to prepare for.

Sadie, who has been involved with the church for over 25 years, said it is something that she is so glad to be able to do after her husband, who was also very involved, sadly passed away four years ago.

“I’m glad I kept it on,” she said. “Because I’m on my own. And I was talked into it, and walked into it. The lady that was doing it was coming to the end of her time. And the parish priest Pat Farnan then rang me one day and said, ‘Sadie, would you think of taking on the sacristy?’ And I said, ‘No. I’m happy the way I am.’

“But the night her [former sacristan] remains came into the church, Fr Pat came into the sacristy with a whole bundle of keys and said: ‘There you are now, Sadie.’ I didn’t say yes or no, but here I am.”