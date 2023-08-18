Wicklow Wolves Basketball are hungry for members

The Wicklow Wolves Basketball Club recently held a successful fundraising table quiz in Greystones Golf Club. The event took place on Saturday, August 12, with a packed audience in attendance. The quiz night raised vital funds, and boosted the awareness of the club in the community.

Councillor Stephen Stokes was in attendance and took part in the table quiz, praising all of the organisers on a wonderful evening.

“It was a well-run evening,” he said. “The organisers did a superb job. There is always a great buzz when Mike Morrissey is the MC of any quiz. I would like to wish the Wicklow Wolves the best of success for their continued efforts.”

The Wicklow Wolves is a social basketball club for ladies. It was formed as a merger between basketball clubs in Greystones and Newtownmountkennedy.

Join the Wicklow Wolves Women’s Basketball group every Tuesday evening in the community centre sports hall in Newtownmountkennedy between 7.30pm and 8.30pm. The main aim is to get fit while having fun. The club caters for players of all standards. More information on the Facebook page: Wicklow Wolves Basketball Club.