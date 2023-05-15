Wicklow Triple A Alliance leaders step down after six years

The leadership of the Wicklow Triple A Alliance changed hands at the AGM in Charlesland Community Centre, Greystones, recently, with Chairs Aisling Foran and Rebecca Galligan stepping down after six years, to be replaced by members Michelle Lyons-Doyle and Tom Doyle.

Chairperson Aisling Foran said at the event, on Wednesday May 3 at the centre: “I am very proud of our Triple A community and how we all support each other. The last six years have been a real eye opener and I have learned so much for which I will always be grateful. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the members for everything over the years.

“There have been many ups and downs along the way for all of us, and I think the fact that we are all going along the same path with the same trials and tribulations is something that is our biggest strength as a community.”

“I would like to sincerely thank the committee members over the years for everything they have done to support our work. We simply cannot function without you. And of course, I cannot fail to mention the support of our Vice Chairperson Rebecca Galligan, who has been a rock over the many years and many occasions when we faced too many battles to list. Thank you, Rebecca.”

“I am really excited to be a regular member again and cannot wait to enjoy with my family all of the wonderful events and activities the new Chairs and committee are planning. Michelle and Tom will be great leaders for our community, and both Rebecca and I will stay on the committee for 2023 to support them in their first year at the helm. Please join us in wishing them every success in their new roles,” she added.

Commenting on her post, VP Rebecca Galligan said: “Six years passed so quickly. So many achievements for our little community from summer camps, family fun days, participating in the St Patrick’s Day parades, therapies and parent support and advocacy, our community sensory garden with Greystones Municipal District and Greystones Tidy Towns, our community sensory room in Little Bray Family Resource Centre, the many school talks, the launch of Sunflower Hidden Disabilities Lanyard with Wicklow County Council – the list goes on . . . What a journey it has been and I wouldn’t have done it with anyone else but with Aisling.”

The Wicklow Triple A Alliance was set up in 2002 by families living with Asperger’s Syndrome (now absorbed into the autism diagnosis) Autism and ADHD, hence the name Triple A Alliance.

To get in touch, contact: tripleawicklow@gmail.com FB/TripleAWicklow