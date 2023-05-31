Wicklow teacher honoured for ‘inspirational role he plays in the lives of his students’

The Principal of Greystones Community College, Ruairi Farrell, received the prestigious Teachers Inspire Ireland Desmond Award for the “inspirational role he played in the lives of his students”.

At a special ceremony in Dublin City University, on Thursday, May 25, hosted by RTÉ Broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan, Mr Farrell was honoured alongside three other teachers from across Ireland.

Mr Farrell was nominated by past pupil Ciara Nolan, who had been struggling with an eating disorder during her time in school. Mr Farrell took action and made an appointment for her then 17-year-old Ciara to see a counsellor, which helped her get the help she needed.

Ciara said: “Mr Farrell would always pull you aside if he thought you were having a bad day, and really took the time to sit and listen to anything you had to say.” With his help and support Ciara said that Mr Farrell saved her both “mentally and physically".

Organised and run by Dublin City University, Teachers Inspire is an Ireland-wide initiative that seeks to celebrate teachers and recognise the transformative role they play in our lives and in our communities.

Acclaimed Author, Louise O’Neill, returned as this year’s curator and host of the Teachers Inspire podcast, where she spoke to some of the nominees about the challenges they faced at school and how their teachers helped them overcome them.

On her involvement with the Teachers Inspire initiative, Louise said: “It is an honour to curate and host the Teachers Inspire podcast once again. I have loved and felt immensely privileged to listen to and to share the stories of the nominators and nominees from across Ireland. Coming from a family of teachers, I have seen first hand how much love, passion and effort goes into the job, and every single teacher deserves to be recognised for the work that they do when it comes to shaping the lives of future generations.”

The Teachers Inspire initiative is generously supported by a philanthropic donation from Mr Dermot Desmond. Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Desmond said: “In all that they do, teachers have a profoundly positive influence on the lives of our children and young people. They are true heroes of Irish society. For that reason, I have been genuinely delighted to support the Teachers Inspire initiative since it launched in 2019. I want to congratulate this year’s worthy recipients and indeed, every teacher who was nominated.”

Meanwhile, commenting on the role of teachers in the community, Professor Daire Keogh, President of Dublin City University, said: “Teaching is the profession of hope. The impact of teachers on children and young people’s lives, and our society as a whole, cannot be overestimated. They are at the very heart of communities across the country, educating, encouraging and inspiring the next generation. DCU is proud to give recognition to these exceptional educators through Teachers Inspire.”