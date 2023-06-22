Wicklow TDs raise concerns over provision of temporary classrooms at Greystones school

Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore has expressed her frustration over the delays in delivering vital temporary classrooms for Temple Carrig Secondary School, in Greystones, ahead of the next school year in September.

The school made an application for the temporary classrooms with the Department of Education over one year ago, yet there is still no indication as to when the delivery of the prefabs will take place, or if it will be available in time for the 2023/2024 year.

Raising the issue in the Dail on Wednesday, June 21, Deputy Whitmore said: “Temple Carrig School requires additional classrooms in order to accommodate all the students enrolled from September 2023. I submitted this topical issue in order to get a meaningful update for the school, and all the [Junior Education] Minister could provide was a summary of the work the school has done to get to this place.

“In order to accommodate the new intake for September 2023, Temple Carrig Greystones needs this temporary accommodation in place. They have worked with the Department of Education for over a year to get this organised, and even still, the Department has not done so.

“We are not talking about a new build here, it is simply the relocation of four prefabs from another school. It is unbelievable that the Department cannot deliver this in a timely fashion.”

“I pressed the Minister and asked if he would commit to making sure this school would have the rooms it needs for its student population by September, classes that the Department themselves have asked the school to take. He could give no such commitment and now the school is heading into the summer period in a state of limbo.

“The Department has identified suitable modular accommodation to be relocated to Temple Carrig Secondary. However, the Minister could not say if this would be moved to the school before September, saying only that it would be done at some point in the 2023/24 academic year. It is completely unfair to leave a school in the lurch like this. Classrooms are the most basic of accommodation needs for a school and the fact that the Minister thinks it is acceptable to leave schools with uncertainty about their class sizes for next year is just galling,” she added.

Meanwhile, while also raising the issues of classroom provision at Temple Carrig school in the Dáil, Sinn Féin TD for Wicklow John Brady pointed to the spiralling costs of education, particularly for secondary school students who are ineligible for the Free Book Scheme.

Mr Brady was speaking following the defeat of a Sinn Féin motion on the issue, which came before the Dáil for debate on Tuesday, June 20. Sinn Féin had called on the Government to cancel its planned increases in student fees and to expand the Free Book Scheme to include secondary schools.

“Education costs represent an ever-increasing concern for many families this year as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite,” Mr Brady said. “There are things that the Government can and must do to ease the pressure on parents and students. Which they need to act on now.

“According to the most recent Irish League of Credit Unions ‘back to school costs’ survey, funding back to school continues to be a challenge for parents, with 66 per cent saying that covering the cost of back to school is a financial burden.

“School books remain one of the most expensive items for parents of secondary schoolchildren, with an average associated cost per pupil of approximately €210 per year. The government needs to expand the Free Book Scheme to include secondary schools to ease the financial burden on parents who are worried about back-to-school costs.”

Referring to the accommodation issues at Temple Carrig school, Mr Brady said he wrote to Education Minister Norma Foley regarding the provision of additional temporary classrooms.

“Despite the fact that I had received notice from the Minister in November last year that her department had approved interim accommodation, concern remains that the classrooms will not be in place in time for September,” he said.

“Excuses have been proffered in relation to timelines involved with the movement of temporary prefab classroom accommodation from North County Dublin. This is unacceptable.

“Schools are putting in place emergency provisions for September, which could see the introduction of a four-day week for pupils in an attempt to stagger attendances and could possibly be forced to reintroduce remote teaching,” he added.

“We need to see a commitment by the Minister that the provision of the temporary classrooms will be accelerated to ensure that they will be in place by September.”