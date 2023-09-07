Wicklow TD warns retained firefighters’ strike has left a ‘legacy of dissatisfaction’

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has urged the Government to “act immediately” to deliver on the proposals from the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), following the decision by SIPTU retained firefighters (RFF) to accept the WRC deal by a vote of 63 per cent. However, Deputy Brady has sounded a note of caution over the deal, and warned the prolonged campaign has left a “legacy of dissatisfaction”.

The proposals mean new recruits would now enter service with guaranteed fixed minimum earnings of over €18,000 and reach the top of the pay scale after eight years. Guaranteed earnings for firefighters with more than eight years of service will be over €21,000.

There will be a minimum of 12 retained firefighters per station, with six available to respond. It will also mean there will be a 20 per cent increase in staff numbers, equal to around 400 new retained firefighters.

As part of the deal, there will also be a reduction in the requirement for members of the part-time service to be available from 48 weeks to 24 weeks, with an option to be available more frequently on a voluntary basis.

However, Deputy Brady said there are still trust issues that need to be addressed.

“The fact that the WRC proposals only received 63 per cent of support from SIPTU retained firefighters is indicative of the longstanding Government failure to address the issues that underlie the recruitment and retention crisis in the RFF, and the level of distrust that this has created with RFF members.

“The treatment of the RFF membership by the Government has left a legacy of dissatisfaction. It is critical that at the very least, the Government works to ensure that the WRC proposals are acted upon immediately. And that the political commitments given by Minister Darragh O’Brien are carried through.

“Minister O’Brien has committed to delivering a deal for retained firefighters in the national pay talks as the second phase of addressing the core remuneration issue for the RFF. Although, given the Minister's failure to address the housing crisis, there is scepticism regarding his ability to deliver for fire fighters given his poor record,” he continued.

Deputy Brady also pointed to the RFF’s commitment to the public’s safety throughout the course of the strike action.

“The proposal brought forward by the WRC reflects a concession to the tenacity, commitment, and cohesion of the RFF in respect of the need to address the difficulties within the service. I acknowledge the tremendous effort that the members of the RFF have undertaken to ensure the continuing safety of not just their serving members, but also members of the public,” he said, adding that the decision “must mark the beginning of a process where the Government acknowledges its responsibilities to firefighters and the public, and works to bring the service into the twenty-first century.

“There is an urgent need for a complete overhaul of structures of the retained fire service. The proposals that the WRC have brought forward do not represent the totality of what is needed to resolve the problems in the retained fire service.

"Without a comprehensive overhaul which will drag the service into the 21st century, we will be left in a situation where nothing has been achieved other than a patch-up job, that will enable the service to limp on for a few more years, before it completely collapses. Without this necessary overhaul, we are going to end up back here sooner rather than later.”