Wicklow TD supports bill calling for official state audit into RTÉ accounts

Wicklow TD John Brady is the co-author of a bill providing the Comptroller and Auditor General full oversight of RTÉ accounts.

It follows on from weeks of meetings scrutinising RTÉ’s use of public funds at both the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Media and Sport.

The Bill is a collaborative effort from a number of Sinn Féin TDs who have been working on the Public Accounts Committee, the Media Committee, and others who are spokespersons for relevant areas of work.

Deputy Brady said: “The Bill is designed to work towards re-establishing trust in the ability of RTÉ to exercise corporate governance and due diligence in the use of public funds has been lost in light of recent events. The current system, whereby oversight is conducted by the Board of RTÉ by commissioning the audit of accounts, is clearly unsatisfactory.

“Other public bodies, including the other national public service broadcaster TG4, are subject to oversight and auditing by the Comptroller and Auditor General. RTÉ should be subject to the same oversight.

“The purpose of this Bill is to amend the Broadcasting Act 2009 to remove the special rules allowing RTÉ to avoid the same oversight by the Comptroller and Auditor General that applies to TG4.”

The Bill will seek to amend section 109 of the Broadcasting Act 2009 in two places to ensure that both public service broadcasters, RTÉ and TG4, are subject to the same oversight by the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG), by deleting the wording that sets out different treatment for each body.

It would also amend the Schedules of the Comptroller and Auditor General (Amendment) Act 1993 by removing RTÉ from the list of bodies exempt from oversight and including it explicitly in the list of bodies under the office’s remit.

Deputy Brady added: “Having attended every single one of the Oireachtas Committee Meetings concerning RTE, there is no doubt in my mind that this legislation is required. As a member of the Public Accounts Committee, I work closely with the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General and their office. And witness on a weekly basis the insight offered, and accountability demanded by their forensic auditing of the finances of public bodies.

“The amount of public interest in the RTE scandal has been both overwhelming and highly critical of the organisation and its senior executives. It is very clear that RTE has a lot of work to do to win back the confidence of the public.”

Deputy Brady also called on all TDs in County Wicklow to support the bill when it comes before the Dáil in the autumn.