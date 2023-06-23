Wicklow TD Simon Harris visits St David’s, Greystones, as new classrooms replace temporary units

The temporary accommodation units in place at St David’s secondary school, in Greystones, are finally to be removed and will coincide with the opening of two new classrooms in the school as the new extension project nears completion.

Wicklow TD Simon Harris confirmed that the Department of Education will remove the temporary units in place on the school’s site and open two brand-new special classrooms. Along with this, the proposed higher-spec and uplift ball court has been approved for full funding.

After working closely with St David’s Secondary School Principal, Simon Carey, and the Department of Education for a number of months, Minister Harris has welcomed the decision to ensure that funding and an actionable plan is in place so that the temporary accommodation can be removed without delay.

“I am beyond delighted that St David’s Secondary School has been approved for funding that will vastly improve the quality of life and educational experiences of our students,” he said.

“I want to thank the school’s principal Simon Carey for his work and commitment to St David’s, as his efforts and close engagement on these issues ensured that this matter was driven forward.

“The two new special classrooms will also be a great addition to the school and will ensure that our young people with additional needs receive the same high-quality education as every other student.

“Our schools make up the heart of Greystones, and I am very proud of the work they do for our communities and our young people. I will continue to support our schools and communities however possible, and look forward to seeing Greystones continue to grow and develop into an increasingly inclusive and accessible town,” he added.