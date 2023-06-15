Wicklow TD says time running out to resolve firefighters’ strike as ‘many already making decision to quit’

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has said time is running out for the Government to prevent an all-out strike by retained fire fighters, with reports that many are already making the decision to quit and hand in their pagers.

SIPTU said that from Monday, June 19, firefighters would begin resigning from the Retained Fire Service failing a resolution, but Mr Brady said there are reports emerging from around the country that many have already made the decision to quit and are handing in their pagers at their local stations.

Speaking in Leinster House today, Mr Brady said: “Retained firefighters travelled to the Dáil twice this week in vain. On Tuesday, they sat in the public gallery, to be treated to a display of contempt for their concerns by Minister Darragh O’Brien.

“The Minister was left in no doubt as to how his speech on the Sinn Féin motion to resolve the crisis in the Retained Fire Service was received, when just before he finished, several dozen firefighters in the public gallery stood and walked out in anger.

"Today [Thursday], hundreds of fire fighters marched from Connolly Station to the gates of Leinster House, where they gathered in a last-ditch attempt to prevent a strike next week, but were left bitterly disappointed that yet again the Minister refused to come out and meet with them.

“After addressing the firefighters at the gate to Leinster House, I was approached by a firefighter, who told me has had enough, and had taken the decision to walk away from the service, as he was unable to take any more,” Mr Brady said.

“He then proceeded to hand me a pager and asked if I could give it to Minister O’Brien, and to tell the Minister that it was only the first of many hundreds which he would receive in the next week if he continued to sit on his hands and refuse to address the crisis in the retained fire service which resulted in the strike action.

Mr Brady added: “I felt obligated to carry out the wishes of the firefighter who entrusted me with the pager. And later in the afternoon, I handed the pager to the Minister in the Dáil Chamber, where I informed him of the fact that there would be many more coming his way very soon if he continued to refuse to make a real and meaningful attempt to resolve the issues underpinning the crisis in the Retained Fire Service.

“The Minster needs to take cognisance of the reality that the situation is now at crisis point. If he continues in his current vein, the Retained Fire Service will very quickly cease to be. Minister O’Brien needs to act immediately to prevent the situation getting to a point from which it cannot recover,” Mr Brady concluded.