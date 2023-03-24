Wicklow TD says amending derelict home scheme will bring ‘hundreds of properties’ back into housing stock

The government’s method of bringing derelict buildings back into use needs to be amended to allow for “greater flexibility” when dealing with “more challenging projects”. That’s the view of Green Party TD Steven Matthews who, following the launch of a report by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI), said there was now an opportunity to return hundreds of properties in Wicklow back to the housing stock.

The report outlines a series of recommendations regarding the need to amend the government’s existing ‘Croí Cónaithe’ grant supports to bring as many vacant or derelict properties as possible back into residential use. This follows a series of meetings in the Oireachtas Committee on Housing, which chaired by Deputy Matthews, and a Bill sponsored by the deputy that seeks to support individuals and families in making these properties into homes.

“Tackling vacancy and dereliction is one of my priorities as TD for Wicklow,” said Deputy Matthews. “While there are huge steps forward being taken in terms of building new homes, there is a large potential stock of housing that lies empty or derelict in every town and village in Ireland that could be brought back to use in a much faster, cheaper and environmentally conscious way than a new build.

“If you walk through any town or village in Wicklow, you will find boarded up properties that were once family homes. It’s not only a serious blight on the streetscape but a huge waste of potentially viable homes that already have the necessary related services like street lighting, shops, nearby schools, public transport options and other key infrastructure.”

The SCSI report notes that the Croí Cónaithe scheme, which supports the building of apartments for sale to owner-occupiers, needs to be amended to “reflect the unique nature of bringing derelict buildings back into use”. This includes options to go above the existing €50,000 grant cap for more challenging projects and an option to conduct a feasibility study to assess the viability of bringing a particular building back to use.

"There were also important recommendations in relation to the need to review existing building regulations and calls for increased options from banks and other lenders to accommodate for renovation projects for residential use,” continued Deputy Matthews. “I was delighted to be in a position to help launch the report and I look forward to working with the Minister for Housing on implementing many of the recommendations.

"If we are serious about bringing vacant and derelict units back into the housing stock, we need to be flexible in how we support people to do so. If anybody is considering taking on a renovation of a derelict or vacant property, I would be more than happy to offer them advice in relation to planning matters and grant opportunities.”