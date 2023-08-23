Wicklow TD John Brady calls for ‘urgent review’ as 2,379 patients left untreated at St Vincent’s Emergency Department

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has called for an “urgent review” of capacity at St Vincent’s University Hospital after Wicklow patients were among over 2,000 who left the emergency department without being seen.

Deputy Brady has published data from the HSE which shows that 2,379 patients left the emergency department at St Vincent’s, which has to cater for the majority of Wicklow emergency patients, in the first five months of the year without being treated. This compares with 770 in 2018.

Deputy Brady said the rise in numbers was inevitable following the closure of the emergency department at Loughlinstown.

“Ten years ago, I warned that the closure of the emergency department at St Colmcille’s Hospital in Loughlinstown would inevitably lead to St Vincent’s becoming overwhelmed as a result. At the time the current Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly offered erroneous assurances that extra resources would be put in place to ensure that this would not happen. As we were all aware at the time, his assurances proved false."

Deputy Brady also pointed to the “extremely long emergency department waiting times of 19.5 hours on average” as a contributing factor to Wicklow patients being forced to leave without being seen.

“What is now clear is that just as Minister Stephen Donnelly failed St Colmcille’s Hospital, he continues to fail St Vincent’s University Hospital,” he said.

“There needs to be an urgent review carried out into the emergency department capacity at St Vincent’s University Hospital, along with increased investment in community-based alternatives, such as out-of-hours GP and late-night pharmacy. Ultimately, more beds and staff are needed at St Vincent’s University Hospital emergency department to reduce waiting times, as well as a significant increase in GP capacity.

“Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have brought the health service to its knees, with waiting times worse than ever. GP practices are bursting at the seams. Hospitals are grappling with a lost decade of underinvestment. This is heaping more pressure on emergency departments.

“Tackling the crisis in our hospitals should be a priority for the Government, but they have failed at every step. They have not made the investments in beds and staffing that are needed. Young graduates continue to emigrate in their droves. Meanwhile, there are record levels of spending on outsourcing to the private sector instead of building public capacity.

“Sinn Féin would ramp up training places to increase staffing in hospitals, in the community, and in general practice to reduce the pressures on emergency departments. We would engage with healthcare workers and address the cost of living and housing crises to increase worker retention. We would invest in expanding hospital capacity on a consistent, multi-annual basis, as outlined in our Alternative Budgets, to tackle overcrowding in emergency departments,” he concluded.