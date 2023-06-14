Wicklow TD hits out at Minister’s ‘lesson in contempt’ over response to firefighters’ strike

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has hit out at Housing and Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien’s “lesson in contempt” over his response to the ongoing retained firefighter’s dispute.

Members of the retained firefighters walked out of the Dail’s public gallery on Tuesday evening, June 13, following Mr O’Brien’s contribution to a debate on a motion by Sinn Féin seeking a resolution to the row over pay and conditions, in which he said separate arrangements could not be made outside the overall agreement on public sector pay, without a breach of that deal.

He added that “there is a way forward that meets firefighters’ needs and protects the integrity of the collective pay process” and said he would be addressing the issue of retainer payments in upcoming national pay talks.

Accusing the Minister of consistently failing to address the crippling crisis in the retained fire service, Mr Brady said: “Members of the retained fire serviced travelled from all over the State to Dublin to attend the debate, which they saw as a last opportunity for the Government to bring forward meaningful proposals that could end the need for an all-out strike next week.

“Briefings from the Minister’s office [on Tuesday June 12] that there would be a favourable statement from the Minister during the debate tonight led to a raising of expectations that we would see real progress. What we were treated to instead was a lesson in contempt by Minister O’Brien.

“I spoke with the retained fire fighters after the debate, and they were angry, very, very angry, and frustrated at what they felt was a dismissal by Minister O’Brien of their livelihoods. There is a real feeling that the Minister has opted to condemn the retained fire service with his dismissive comments.

“At the end of the day, all the Minister had to offer was a commitment to look favourably at the needs of the firefighters for a liveable wage in the next round of public pay talks. At this point it will take an extraordinary gesture by the Government to prevent a full-scale strike from next week across the State.

“The members of the retained fire service undertake a dangerous and demanding role on behalf of our local communities across the State. For this they pay a considerable price, as they are on call 24/7, 351 days of the year for an unbelievable 99 cent an hour.

“The reality is that if the serious issues at the heart of the crisis in the retained fire service are not addressed it will lead to increasing danger for both fire fighters and members of the public.

“I call upon Minister O’Brien to review his response tonight. He, and only he, has the power to prevent an all-out strike across the state next week. He needs to act and act immediately to bring an end to this crisis.”