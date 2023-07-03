Wicklow TD backs Men’s Sheds as Bray group ‘thriving’ in the community

Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore has called on the Government to provide more support to Wicklow’s Men’s Sheds in the upcoming budget, describing their work as an “excellent resource” in the community.

It comes as the Chairman of Bray Men’s shed said the group was “thriving”.

Following a meeting with the Irish Men's Sheds Association, where she discussed their pre-budget submission with their CEO Enda Egan, Deputy Whitmore said:

"It was a pleasure to meet with representatives from the Irish Men's Sheds Association this week in Dublin. We discussed their pre-budget submission which lays out their recommendations to government. They are looking for a modest increase in funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development. And the money invested in these sheds is very well spent.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw reports from ALONE about increased rates of loneliness amongst older people. Many people are only now returning to more socialising, and these sheds offer an excellent resource for men returning to their communities.

"We can see the great work done in Wicklow, where we have Men's Sheds around the county in Arklow, Greystones, Bray, Wicklow Town, Newtownmountkennedy, Baltinglass, Blessington, Kilcoole, Tinahealy, Roundwood and Avoca.

"These spaces allow men to socialise, get active, be creative and learn new skills. Men's mental health is an issue that we are increasingly encouraged to promote. Men's Sheds are an excellent way for men, especially those living alone, to socialise and build community networks.

"One of the most worrying statistics in their pre-budget submission is that as many as 70 Men's Sheds are continuously threatened by closure. The IMSA are seeking dedicated funding to target these sheds, which cannot always remain open year-round. When building a network for people in our communities, we must have consistency of access. Sheds need the funding to open regularly and offer their members activities and projects.

"We also have had several Women's Sheds in Wicklow. These projects allow women to have a dedicated space and build new skills and connections.

Meanwhile, Peter Prunty, Chairman of Bray Men’s Sheds, said the Bray group is “thriving”, with its members meeting regularly on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and some on Wednesday mornings in the premises at Kilmantain Place, which they took over last year.

Asked about the financial constraints, Peter said they are fortunate enough to be able to avail of the community grant funding and added that they have always got huge support from Wicklow County Council.

He said the Bray Shed wouldn’t be under threat, but costs are there that have to be met by members’ fees – electricity, rent and insurance being the big ones. Getting grants for upgrades can also be an issue for other sheds around the country and while most people think the sheds are only there as a social outlet, Peter explained that they offer their services for people in the community also for all sorts of sundry things.

At the moment, they are building bird boxes for one person, frames and a gate for another, while one local in a wheelchair asked them to make wooden boxes so he could use them for storage at ground level. They also run fitness classes for their members and have service providers visit to run health checks.

Deputy Whitmore added that given how important the Sheds are in the community, she is “happy to support their call for an increase in funding, and I will raise this directly with government Ministers in the budget run-up at every chance I get."