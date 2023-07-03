Wicklow SuperValu wins award for ‘leadership in food safety’

At SuperValu Charlesland, Jo has been with the deli crew since the store opened in 2004.

A Wicklow store has scooped an award in recognition of its outstanding commitment to excellence in food safety.

The Musgrave Food Safety Awards, held at the Killashee Hotel in Naas on Monday, July 3, presented SuperValu, in Charlesland, Greystones with its award for its “ongoing commitment, and consistently high standards of leadership in food safety”.

Global assurance provider Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance (LRQA) completed a series of store audits to measure performance against the Musgrave Retail Food Safety Standard. The results of these audits were used to carefully select the winners of this year’s awards.

SuperValu Charlesland was one of five SuperValu stores and five Centra stores to receive the honour.

Ian Allen, Managing Director of SuperValu and Centra said: “We are delighted to recognise SuperValu Charlesland for its efforts in food safety. We think it is important to recognise exemplars of excellence in this area, which is vital to everything we do at SuperValu and Centra.

"These awards are an important milestone for the stores involved and we want to thank the store owners, managers, and staff for their ongoing hard work and dedication to food safety. The Musgrave Food Safety Standards, and the audit process carried out by LRQA, require an exceptional level of performance and it is a credit to the ten stores involved that they have achieved these excellent results.”

Ian Harrison, Global Head of Technical Account Management, LRQA, who audited the stores’ performance, said: “These stores have demonstrated high standards and exemplary commitment to Musgrave’s Food Safety programme

"The programme, and these awards, help to inspire a culture of continuing food safety excellence. During the auditing process, the stores who have received these awards have shown application and diligence regarding food safety measures and quality control. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate SuperValu Charlesland on its achievement.”