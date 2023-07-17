Wicklow students rise to the challenge to take their art to the streets

From sea swimmers to butterflies and wild animals, these were some of the themes explored by four students from three secondary schools in Greystones who were chosen for the Greystones Tidy Towns Street Art Challenge to bring some more colour to the town’s broadband cabinets.

The project was run in collaboration with Open Eir Fibre Broadband and four winning designs were chosen from entries from all of the schools, with the students working during the month of June to paint their allocated fibre broadband cabinet.

Ellie Ryan (13) from Temple Carrig school chose the theme of sea swimmers, and her artwork can be seen at the bottom of Bow Lane, just before the pedestrian railway overbridge – a route many sea swimmers take to get to the beach.

Freya Cox (14) from Greystones Community College, created an old-fashioned red telephone with the question: ‘Hello, anyone there?”.

This can be seen on the Old Mill Road, close to where the new media campus is under construction. Beside it, Nuala James (14) of Temple Carrig, created a heraldic crest, with a central ‘G’ for Greystones and images of the heads of four wild animals which can be found in the surrounding countryside.

The fourth cabinet is at the Killincarrig Roundabouts, and the blue butterfly there was painted by Sadhbh Kilpatrick (14), also from Temple Carrig.

These four cabinets are additional to the four painted last year by students from the same schools. The project aims to offer young people an opportunity to showcase their artistic talents, while enhancing the look of the town.

On Saturday July 8, a presentation of gifts was made to each of the young artists, part-sponsored by local business owner Jackie He.

Greystones Municipal District’s newly elected Cathaoirleach Mark Barry, Cllr Lourda Scott and Deputy Jennifer Whitmore joined Greystones Tidy Towns Chairperson David O’Reilly in making the presentations and in congratulating the young artists on their work.

“We are really delighted by how the people of Greystones have embraced this project, and how they have complimented and encouraged these young artists as they worked,” said Joyce Timms of Greystones Tidy Towns, “and we are very grateful for the support of the team at Open Eir, who immediately got behind this project and gave permission for it to go ahead. We hope that four more young artists may get a chance to display their talents next year.”