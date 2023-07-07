Wicklow star Hozier adds extra date to Irish leg of tour

Following his sold-out performance at Malahide Castle at the end of June, Wicklow’s Hozier has announced an extra Dublin show at 3Arena on December 20 due to phenomenal demand.

After a four-year hiatus, Newcastle resident Hozier released his EP ‘Eat Your Young’ on his birthday, which falls on St Patrick’s Day, followed in May by the “anthemic rock song” ‘Francesca’, introducing listeners to the theme of Dante’s Nine Circles Of Hell, which recurs throughout his new music, and is explored in greater depth on his third album “Unreal Unearth”, which will be released on Frida,y August 18.

Hozier’s rise came off the back of ‘Take Me To Church’, which is now Diamond-certified in the USA, Canada, Germany and France. His self-titled full-length debut bowed at number two on the Billboard Top 200 (the second biggest debut album of the year) and went on to achieve triple RIAA Platinum status.

It enjoyed nine weeks at number 1 in his native Ireland (including spending an incredible 441 weeks in the Irish Top 50 charts). Indeed, the album rose to no. 3 in the UK ahead of his third sell-out UK tour, while both ‘Take Me To Church’, and ‘Someone New’, were singles from the album.

The follow up to Hozier’s debut album, ‘Wasteland, Baby’ was released’ in March 2019, entering the US Billboard Top 200 Chart at number 1. The album’s 14 tracks marked a major development in songwriting and subject matter.

Last year Hozier teamed up with God of War: Ragnarök's composer, Bear McCreary to write the song “Blood Upon The Snow”, which was featured in the soundtrack for the game.

The star recently took time out from his busy schedule to visit the schoolchildren of St Francis National School, in Newcastle, to ‘turn the sod’ on Will’s Playground, in memory of Will Leeson, a much-loved school pupil and active member of the community, who sadly passed away on October 15, 2021, when he was just eight years old.

Tickets for Hozier’s second Dublin date, on Wednesday, December 20 are on sale now from Ticketmaster.