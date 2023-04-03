Wicklow school stars in Garda recruitment campaign

Sixth class teacher Courtney Cole, is seen in a still taken from the promotional film for the Garda recruitment campaign, which was shot at St Andrew's NS in Bray.

St Andrew’s National School in Bray was one of the locations used to shoot a new promotional film for An Garda Síochána’s €550,000 nationwide recruitment campaign.

The film – which is available to view on The Department of Justice YouTube channel – is a montage of scenes featuring gardai involved in everyday duties.

Opening with a garda grabbing coffee on the go in a local store before being called away suddenly after an alert on her radio, it segues to a classroom scene, where two gardai are greeted by enthusiastic staff and pupils.

From there, things take a downwards turn as a man is arrested, another garda gives chase to a hooded man on the run, while an elderly woman is seen being comforted.

It serves to show the diversity of tasks gardai are expected to perform on any given day as they go about their duty, and while the campaign is titled ‘It’s a Job Worth Doing’, Justice Minister Simon Harris warned: “Policing is not a career for the faint of heart – it is a career for those with strong initiative and perseverance, tolerance, composure, a strong moral compass and most importantly respect and compassion for the communities that they serve.”

There are currently over 200 trainees in the Garda College, derived from the most recent recruitment campaign launched in 2022. The new recruitment campaign aims to fill 1,000 places, as provided for in Budget 2023.

An Garda Siochana currently has a total strength of 14,133 – its lowest figure since 2018. More than half of the 17 Garda stations in County Wicklow have fewer gardaí in 2023 than they did in 2013, and more than a quarter have less staff than they did 12 months ago.

The fall in numbers has largely come in Bray and Greystones, with numbers down 25pc in those towns since 2013. This includes 23 gardaí being cut from Bray over the last five years.

Inspector Ronan Quinn, based at Bray Garda Station, said the fall-off in numbers is partly down to garda staff being reassigned from frontline policing and into new, specialist units. Retirement is also a factor and Covid also had a big impact on recruitment.

While Insp Quinn could not specify how many gardai out of the potential 1,000 could be assigned to Bray, or even the wider Wicklow area, he did say efforts are made to facilitate placing new staff in the regions of their choice.

The campaign also targets Irish people currently living in countries such as Canada, the US and Australia, while diversity is also a key driver, with those from minority communities encouraged to apply.

Mr Harris added: “It is incredibly important that a modern police service reflects the communities that it serves. If An Garda Siochana better reflects the rich diversity of Irish society, they will be better able to understand the different needs and concerns of the communities they serve and in turn make those communities stronger and safer.

“An Garda Siochana is an inclusive organisation to work for, not only regardless of but embracing of your race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation and socio-economic background.”

Applications close at 3pm on Friday, April 14. It is anticipated that the first successful candidates will be interviewed by July. For more information, go to: publicjobs.ie