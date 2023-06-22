Wicklow school presented with ninth Green Flag by Minister Harris

The staff and pupils of St Mary's and St Gerard's, including children of the Green Schools Committee, with Minister Simon Harris. Photos: Leigh Anderson.

The pupils and staff at St Mary’s and St Gerard’s National School, in Enniskerry, were rewarded for all their hard work in encouraging more active modes of transport to and from school, with the award of its ninth Green Flag by Higher Education and Science Minister, Simon Harris.

The Wicklow TD delighted the pupils with a personal visit, and praised the school for its positive impact, by doing their bit for the environment. The day’s celebrations included songs performed by the school community and speeches read by some of the pupils.

“I am delighted to have been able to celebrate and raise St Mary’s and St Gerard’s National School’s ninth Green Flag, which has been awarded for the school’s efforts to encourage walking, cycling and the use of public transport or carpooling as viable transport options to and from school,” he said.

"This theme showcases the positive impact that these practices have on both a local and global scale, leading to improved air quality and a variety of other environmental benefits.

“It was fantastic listening to the school choir and getting to see the performances by St Mary’s and St Gerard’s National School’s students. The students truly are a credit to their school, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have met them along with the school’s staff and parents,” he added.