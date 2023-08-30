Wicklow school praises ‘rounded education' as three students get highest Leaving Cert points

Loreto Secondary School, in Bray, is “super proud” following a Leaving Certificate points bonanza where over 70 per cent of its students received 400 points and above – including three students who received the maximum points tally of 625.

Damien Sweeney, Career Guidance Counsellor and Year Lead for Sixth Year, said achieving maximum points is “rare as a hen’s teeth” but the sterling achievement of the three students - Isabel Lynam, Laura Murphy and Ava Hagan – is testament not only to their academic ability, but is indicative of how important being an “all-rounder” is in navigating the education world of today.

Over seven per cent of students at Loreto got 600 points or above this year – in 2022, the figure was 5.5 per cent nationwide; 31 per cent of students received 500 points and above, compared with the national cumulative total of 25.1 per cent. This means overall, some 70 per cent of the school’s Leaving Cert students got above 400 points, compared with 51.5 per cent nationally in 2022. Damien added that the school is “super proud of these girls”.

“Especially with the challenges these girls had with Covid, they didn’t do the Junior Cert,” he said, “and it was from that, that Laura saw the need to have ‘Wellbeing’ in the student council. She proposed that we have a student well-being position. She took the lead on it post-Covid. And Ava’s role was Environmental Officer, promoting environmental activities throughout the year as well.”

It is a “very rare event” when a student gets 625 points he said, but “basically these girls are all-rounders".

“I think both of us were quite shocked,” said Laura. “Still a little bit of disbelief. But we’re both absolutely over the moon.”

“When I opened the results, my first reaction was what this can't be right. I had to check my exam number and date of birth. I was like, are these my results?” added Ava.

Both students concur with the sentiments of their Guidance Counsellor when it comes to the application required for a successful Leaving Certificate and it should not be a pressure cooker of rote learning and purely academic endeavour, but a holistic approach.

In fact, Ava said she wasn’t sure she had done enough graft at the desk to get the points she was aiming for “because I was involved in so many extracurricular activities as well”.

“I was Environment Prefect. So, I thought I was spending too much time doing those kinds of activities. But it turned out I must have done enough study,” she said.

“I did a fair bit of study,” Laura said. “But we both were very, very involved, as Isabel was as the Culture Prefect. So the three of us were all prefects with special responsibility. That definitely was difficult to manage with school. It was definitely a busy year, but I wouldn't change it for the world. Like it was so good. We got to help other people and got to see the hustle and bustle of the school. And, obviously, then it was amazing to see our Leaving Cert results at the same time.

“I kept up Irish dancing and fitness – I think exercise is so important, especially for mental health to be able to separate school life and help your body and make sure I'm healthy. And I put a lot of pressure on myself. So I think just trying to do things outside of school, like meeting up with your friends every so often and trying to have someone who is a little support system. Whether it's in school, whether it's at home, friends, no matter who it is, just to have someone to check in on you because it is a tough year,” she added.

“I do think the keeping up extracurricular activities and the things you love to do, keeping up your hobbies is so important, because I find I would just procrastinate if the only thing I was doing was study and homework,” Ava agreed.

“So the fact that I was keeping busy with other things – I kept up badminton, I was doing yoga. And then all the environment events I was organising. I just I liked keeping busy and having these other enjoyable things to do at the same time."

The issue of wellbeing is something that has gained more prominence since the world had to deal with a pandemic, but was lacking in the school setting generally and it was down to the students to take the lead – as Laura did at Loreto.

“I came up with an idea about introducing a Wellbeing Prefect when I was in fifth year,” she said. “And the principal was amazing and all the teachers were really, really supportive. And it went through the Board of Management and actually became a new prefect. So I was appointed the first ever Wellbeing Prefect. That was a huge deal for me, because I think wellbeing is really, really important in school. Especially because – obviously - there's a lot of stress put on students in school, and on themselves. So I thought it was really really important.

For her efforts, which included a Wellbeing Week, the school was awarded the Amber Flag by Pieta which is a reward for promoting positive wellbeing and mental health in schools.

“That was a huge achievement for Loreto, because it shows that Loreto is a really welcoming environment, and it's open for everyone, which is amazing,” she said.

The Environment is also an issue that is central to the youth of today but again, falls outside the academic sphere unless pushed to the fore by the students. At Loreto, Ava took up the mantle as Environment Prefect and ran an environment week in November last year, around the time of Cop 27.

“Our goal is to get the Green Flag,” she said. “The year before I was in sixth year, we got our first green flag. So I was trying to continue that. We got the first one for litter and waste - we managed to reduce the amount of waste we were producing. The new theme was water. So I was trying to get started on that theme. And hopefully next year's prefect can get the flag for that. It's a two-year process for each theme,” she explained.

Laura, who did English, Irish, Maths, French, Biology, Chemistry and Accounting wants to go to UCD to do Science, with her eye on a Master’s and a PhD.

Ava, who sat English, Irish, Maths, Spanish, Geography, Biology, Physics, as well as Applied Maths outside of school, hopes to do Geography and Geoscience at Trinity, with her focus on environmental sustainability.

Looking back at their journey, the fact that it is over is still only beginning to dawn on both of these terrific students as they pause and ponder the path ahead.

“My Dad, he's always said to me the Leaving Certificate is a Marathon, it's not a sprint. You can't be going 100 per cent constantly, because you will wear down. I think that is the best way to look at it. And you get there. But I don't think either of us thought we'd get 625 points,” Laura concluded.

“It's just always been a dream,” Ava said. “But I just never thought it would happen. I remember in first year, and we have an opening ceremony and I remember hearing someone had got 625 points. And I remember thinking: ‘Imagine that?’ And now I'm sitting here still in disbelief.”