Wicklow Rapid Response receives fantastic €10,000 after marathon fundraising effort

Mark Donnelly and Helen O’Regan at Éire Óg Greystones GAA Club, with Mark’s family and Helen and David’s two girls, Lucy and Katie, and Dr David Menzies.

After a very busy few weeks attending to emergency calls throughout the county, there was some reward for Wicklow Rapid Response, after the charity was presented with a cheque for €10,345 by Mark Donnelly and Helen O’Regan at Éire Óg Greystones GAA Club.

Mark ran the Cork city marathon this year in memory of Helen’s husband and his friend David O’Regan, who was one of Wicklow Rapid Response’s patients.

Mark’s family and Helen and David’s two girls, Lucy and Katie, were also there for the presentation and they proudly sported their National Ambulance Service (NAS) bravery medals which they received from Community Engagement Officer Amanda Ross recently.

Wicklow Rapid Response’s Dr David Menzies thanked Mark, Helen and everyone who contributed to the fundraiser, adding that it meant a huge amount to the charity and will go a long way towards replacing the monitor-defibrillator in the next six months (at a cost of €25,000).

David O’Regan sadly passed away in November 2022. Originally from Cork, David settled in Greystones and joined Eire Og GAA Club where he selflessly volunteered his time.