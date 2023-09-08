Wicklow public urged to have its say on upgrade of dual carriageway

Wicklow County Council has advised that the the closing date for submissions or observations on the ‘Pedestrian and Cyclist Road Safety Improvements Charlesland Dual Carriageway’ scheme is approaching and must be sent in by 5pm on Wednesday, September 20.

The Council is working with the National Transport Authority (NTA) to carry out pedestrian and cyclist safety improvement works along the R744 Charlesland Dual Carriageway as part of the ‘Wicklow Active Travel Links’ Pathfinder project.

The works consist of the provision of safety improvements to the pedestrian and cyclist crossing facilities at five roundabouts on the R744 Charlesland Dual Carriageway:

Mill Road Roundabout

Kilfernoc Roundabout

Charlesland Roundabout

Ballynerin Roundabout

Knockroe Roundabout

Greystones has seen substantial residential growth over the past decade, with most of this taking place south of the town in Charlesland, which is earmarked for significant additional residential development.

Charlesland has a population of over 3,000 people and generally, Greystones is well served by road infrastructure. However, the Council said that having regard to the high levels of population growth in the area and the large number of new communities, it is conscious that the area would benefit from the introduction of traffic calming and reduction measures, such as pedestrian priority crossings, shared surfaces and cycle parking, as well as the introduction of new pedestrian footpaths and cycling infrastructure.

The proposed works includes the upgrade of the existing junctions at the five roundabouts identified to better accommodate cyclists and pedestrians, using rapid build measures where possible.

The scheme will involve the installation of toucan crossings and a combination of other infrastructure upgrades to promote active travel, improve traffic flow and create a more accessible pedestrian and cyclist-friendly environment for all road users.

Works are not proposed on the carriageway between the roundabouts.