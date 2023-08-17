Wicklow public to have its say on proposed N11 Park and Ride facility

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has welcomed confirmation that the public consultation process for the proposed new Park and Ride facility at Fassaroe, in Bray, will go live on Wednesday, August 23.

Deputy Brady said it is anticipated that the proposal will return for approval at the November Wicklow County Council meeting.

Subject to planning approval, the aim is to deliver the Park and Ride facility at Fassaroe in the last quarter of 2024.

As set out in the Bray Municipal District Local Area Plan (LAP) 2018-2024, the lands at Fassaroe are planned to be developed on a phased basis, which will incorporate appropriate transport interventions to support the sustainable development of the lands, in tandem with the introduction of transport infrastructure.

The provision of a Park and Ride facility at Fassaroe will provide significant additional bus connectivity for future residents to and from key destinations in the Greater Dublin Area, including Dublin City Centre.

The site will require new dedicated bus services but is to be located within 500 metres of the national road network at the N11. The aim is to provide high-quality customer experience in terms of waiting areas, with landscaped grounds, disabled parking and EV charging points.

Regarding the number of spaces, the number currently stands at 388 (from an earlier estimate of 400), with a provision of 5pc for disabled parking and 10pc for EV, with the capacity to increase this depending on demand at a later stage.

Ample lighting, CCTV, shelters and bike parking are all in the plans. A dedicated bus service will complement the site to take commuters from from Fassaroe into Dublin, terminating at Merrion Square, with a 20-minute frequency at peak times and 30 minutes off-peak.

Commenting on the plans, Deputy Brady said: “Whilst the bus service strategy for Park and Ride along the N11 corridor has not been finalised, it is critically important that the service is frequent, affordable, and punctual. The National Transport Authority are anticipating having buses departing to Dublin at a frequency of up to 20 minutes during the peak periods and every 30 minutes off-peak.

“The bus-based Park and Ride facility at Fassaroe is one of three proposed Park and Ride facilities along the N11/M1 Ashford/Rathnew and Kilpedder are the other two locations.

“The Park and Ride Development Office (PRDO) will be responsible for the delivery of the overall project, working in conjunction with Wicklow County Council, and the various transport agencies operating in the County. Subject to planning approval, the aim is to deliver Fassaroe towards the end of 2024, Ashford/Rathnew at the start of 2025 and Kilpedder in the second quarter of 2025.

“This is an important development for commuters in County Wicklow,” he added, “and will greatly assist in making public transport more accessible for people and easing traffic congestion by taking cars off busy roads. I encourage members of the public to engage with the public consultation process when it goes live on August 23.”

The online consultation hub for Wicklow County Council can be found at: wicklow.ie