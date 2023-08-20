Wicklow pub hosts actor Domhnall Gleeson for new Hozier video

Domhnall Gleeson, in a still from Hozier's new video for ‘De Selby (Part 2)’.

A very muddied Domhnall Gleeson stars in the video for the first song taken from Wicklow native Hozier’s new album, ‘Unreal, Unearth’, which was partly shot in a pub near the singer’s home.

Putting out just his third album in nine years, ‘Unreal, Unearth’, on Friday, August 18, Hozier posted on Twitter: “The album represents a reflection on the journey through the last few years and all that was reckoned with in that time. I feel incredibly lucky for your support and can’t wait to see some of you at shows soon.”

Watch Domhnall Gleeson in Hozier’s new music video for his latest single, De Selby

The gritty, black and white video for ‘De Selby (Part 2)’, was released two days ahead of the album and featured actor Domhnall Gleeson.

Racking up more than 14k views on YouTube within an hour of being published, it is filmed at various locations in the Wicklow mountains, as well as in Byrne’s Irish House, which is in Kilcoole, just a few miles from the singer’s home, in Newcastle.

Hozier himself doesn’t appear in the video however, nor did he appear in the pub on the afternoon it was shot, according to Byrne’s pub, who said that Hozier pops in occasionally but likes to keep to himself and they “want to respect that”.

“I’m proud to release the video for 'De Selby (Part 2)' featuring the incredible Domhnall Gleeson, and directed by the great Wolf James,” Hozier said on Wednesday.

Hozier.

“Working toward this piece was a pleasure, I’m honoured Domhnall would bring this stunning performance to my work.”

Gleeson isn't the first Irish star to be invited to appear in a Hozier music video. In 2016, Saoirse Ronan starred in the video for ‘Cherry Wine’.

Unreal Unearth follows his self-titled debut in 2014 and Wasteland, Baby! in 2019 and has thus far garnered universal praise, with Rolling Stone calling it “his strongest effort yet” while NME called it “epic, expansive and ethereal”.