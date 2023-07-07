Wicklow photographer brings his streetscapes to Bray’s Signal Arts Centre
Wicklow artist and IADT graduate Andrew Freeland brings his exhibition, Wind, to the Signal Arts Centre, in Bray, where he once worked himself as a staff artist.
His work, mostly documentary in fashion, is inspired by the philosophy of the flâneur, a person who literally strolls without purpose, an urban wanderer and observer which perfectly suits the role of the photographer as observer.
Commenting on his own work, Freeland said: “My topic for my photography has been that of the street and the elements that follow with it. The original idea was to create a structure to my street photography and stop wandering like a stray on the street.
However, during the creative process of this project I fell into the traditional sense of the flâneur. Which is the process of an individual wandering without any true purpose to experience the city. I did this with every footstep I took in Dublin and Paris. This was to show that street photography portrays and creates a geographical imagining of cities. I was at the mercy of the current of the city. Taking a corner for better light or a better subject."
Freeland’s show will have three different elements. The imagery still retains traditional elements of street photography as a flaneur and moves into more colourful burnt and overexposed images and some new imagery. His showcase will also include a series of photographic books.
Wind opens on Monday, July 24 and runs until Saturday, August 6, with the opening reception taking place on Friday, July 28 from 7.00pm to 9.00pm.