Wicklow nursing home residents to perform at national music event

Eleanor Shannon and her daughter, Grainne listen to Niamh Kavanagh and the Mobile Music Machine perform at Asgard Lodge Nursing Home in Arklow, Co Wicklow as part of Nursing Homes Week. Photo: Julien Behal Photography

Agnus McCabe, speaks to a carer and Niamh Kavanagh after she performed with the Mobile Music Machine at Asgard Lodge Nursing Home in Arklow as part of Nursing Homes Week. Photo: Julien Behal Photography

Niamh Kavanagh and the Mobile Music Machine perform at Asgard Lodge Nursing Home in Arklow, Co Wicklow as part of Nursing Homes Week. Photo: Julien Behal Photography

The ‘Music Speaks’ broadcast will encompass performances from over 100 nursing home residents from over 30 nursing homes. Residents from Greystones Nursing Home will deliver a special performance of ‘You Are My Sunshine’ during the broadcast.

The performances will be broadcast to over 400 nursing homes and 25,000 residents across the country and will be available for the broader public to watch via NHI.ie.

Performances will include renditions of classics such as ‘Danny Boy’, ‘Molly Malone’, ‘When Irish Eyes Are Smiling’, ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’, ‘Que Sera, Sera’, intertwined with performances by residents on different instruments, including piano, accordion and bodhrán.

The Music Speaks festival will include performances from Mobile Music Machine with Niamh Kavanagh, Sive, Ross Scanlon performs John McCormack and John Spillane.

Performances from the Irish Traditional Music Archive will be opened up to nursing home residents, and an online discussion will be hosted to discuss the impact of music on nursing home residents.

The Music Speaks performance is a highlight of the broader online Music Speaks festival which will mark the national celebration of nursing home care.

Tadhg Daly, Nursing Homes Ireland CEO said: “Nursing homes are home to truly very special people, who are tremendous characters and have a rich legacy in song and music.

“Our Music Speaks performance encompasses one resident who is 100 years of age playing the accordion, a 98-year-old delivering an excellent piano solo, and a 95-year-old singing Boys from the County Armagh. Residents love to sing and perform, and the Music Speaks extravaganza honours the talents of the very special people in our society who are nursing home residents.

“Music fulfils an absolutely integral role in nursing home care, providing comfort to residents, stimulating memories, bringing them together, and it gives great joy and happiness. The festival we have created is truly unique, bringing residents together for a very special range of performances and events over a week.

“It will feature outstanding performers who supported nursing home residents during Covid-19, a trip down memory lane for residents via the Irish Traditional Music Archive and a discussion on the impact of music in our nursing homes. We wish residents and staff a very happy Nursing Homes Week 2023.”

Visit NHI.ie for further information.