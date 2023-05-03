Wicklow mum issues plea as child ‘knows nothing but homelessness’

Lorna Byrne (28) has been living in shelters for more than two years and sees little hope

A single mother from Wicklow who has been homeless for two-and-a-half years has spoken of her anguish that her youngest child ‘knows nothing else but homelessness’.

Lorna Byrne (28) was a successful young woman with a law and business degree. She had the world at her feet and an ambition to become a judge. She managed a restaurant in Bray, was renting her own home and planning to do the exams for the Bar.

Sitting on Bray Seafront with her two little girls, Mia Lilly (6) and Willow Rose (2 in July), who play on the grass as Lorna talks, the children are oblivious to the story their mother relates of how that life crumbled so quickly.

In a bid to restore their stability, Lorna felt she needed to publicly share her story as ‘I’ve tried everything and the paper was the only place left where I might get heard’.

“Before all of this, I managed a restaurant in Bray for four years, I was good on my feet,” says Lorna. “I had everything myself. Then they closed down [during Covid]. I managed another business before that. I lived in Bray for 20-odd years, and I rented my own place in Bray, by myself.

“I have a law and business degree from Dublin Business School, I got a 2.1. My long-term goal was always to become a judge, but to do the exams for the Bar it would have cost about 10 or 12 grand. People expect me to be a drunk or a druggie.

“Two-and-a-half years ago I was earning my own salary. I was renting my own home. I was putting food on the table. I was paying all my bills.”

She continued: “I moved down to Gorey from Bray five or six years ago for rent reasons. It was cheaper to rent, and I started a new life down there, even though the commute to Bray for work was a bit of a drain on resources. “

But that life did not go to plan and she found herself in need of help.

“I was told by everyone in the council that I’d be helped,” she said. “So I gave up the lease on my home on the promise that I’d be housed. I was renting it privately and I gave that up.

“My own family were caring for another family member, so they couldn’t help. But then I ended up in hotels, places like Ballsbridge and in the city centre. I moved eight times in 14 months.

“I eventually ended up on the streets in Dublin and went to Capuchin House (a day care centre for the homeless) and when they saw me and the two kids, they got in touch with the council in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, and they managed to get me somewhere to stay that night, which was another hostel,” she says.

“The first night I went in and there was a man on the ground, he had vomit and what looked like blood coming out of his mouth. The room was over the front door and there was a horror show going on downstairs. My daughters were only young at the time, Mia was only four, Willow was only five or six months old. I stayed for three nights.”

Lorna was then given accommodation in a hub in Rathmines, where she had a room for herself and her children but with shared amenities.

“I was living with 27 other families in Rathmines,” she says. “The biggest family had up to eight or nine of them, I was the smallest. And we had three cookers and three hobs between over 100 people. You get your basics. And at the time, I was vulnerable. My mental health was all over the place. I was dealing with a psychiatrist and I was getting help from a GP at the time.”

She added: “The council are now saying I’m not a priority because I’m able to cope. But they don’t understand that when you close your door in these hubs your life just stops.”

Lorna was moved again from Rathmines to another hub in Dun Laoghaire. It was also closer to the school that Mia was attending, in Ravenswell.

“There doesn’t seem to be anything in place to let you know where you’re going. You could be moved at any point. So, my last place, in Rathmines, I was there for six months. And with Mia being in school in Bray, I used to have to leave the house at 7.15 and come up to Bray, sit in Bray while she was in school until 1.40, collect her and go back to Rathmines.

“But we could be told tomorrow that we need to move. You’re never guaranteed you’re staying somewhere, so there’s no stability for the kids. You can’t say to them we’re going to be here for a certain period of time.”

At this point, little Willow wobbles over with a smile painted across her face and offers a daisy that she’d plucked from the grass.

“It’s her, she’s my main concern,” Lorna says. “She’s two in July. I’m homeless most of her life. She knows nothing else but homelessness. She [Mia] is intelligent enough to understand what’s going on, to a certain extent. And we’re in a room with the three of us in the same bed. She can’t have playdates, she can’t have friends over.

“Mia is very, very sensitive. She gets triggered by loud noises, by shouting and strangers. But every time we settle into a place we have to move again. She thinks we live in a holiday home, she doesn’t call it a house. She keeps asking me when do I get my bedroom back, mammy?

“Ravenswell is fantastic,” she says of Mia’s school. “She’s an intelligent little girl. And they give her support and it’s really helped her, because she’d always been a happy kid. But her personality changed when we moved up from Wexford.

“She’s learned how to deal with it, that we’re homeless and we’re not allowed people in. She knows that now. And she knows we’ll be moving on. So all of our stuff isn’t even unpacked, we live out of bags inside wardrobes. There’s no sense of home, or security, there’s nothing for them.”

Lorna explained the practical, seemingly mundane implications of being without an address.

“The last year and a half I’ve had to slowly rebuild my life,” she says. “I’ve had my [Welfare and Child Maintenance Payments] being stopped because of change of addresses, then reinstated, then fighting for the money again. And we don’t have a GP so she’s [Willow] fallen behind on vaccinations.

“So I’m waiting for a GP to take me on, but they all seem to be full. So I’m hoping for the Primary Health Clinic [in Bray] to see if they can give her the rest of the vaccinations. But I have to be turned down by three GPs first before that can happen.”

As a medical car holder, if you can’t get a GP to accept you on their patient list, the rules state that the HSE will have to assign you one if three successive GPs have declined.

“I can’t work because I can’t get a childminder because I’m not allowed anyone else into the home. So it’s a constant circle,” she continued. “I have full guardianship over the children. Both fathers have access and they take Mia and Willow every second weekend. And that’s an amicable arrangement. But Mia’s Dad now has his own family. And Willow’s father is still in Wexford.

“I wanted to go onto the Wicklow County Council [housing] list, but I was attached to my mother’s address in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown. But it still covers a lot of Bray, and it covers where her [Mia’s] school is.

“I’m concerned about getting a HAP [Housing Assistance Payment] scheme house and the landlord selling up. Or I go into a HAP house and get a job, then lose the job and can’t afford the house and end up homeless again. So that’s why I’m pushing to get a council house because it’s stability for me and the kids.”

Apart from the instability of renting, and particularly while using the HAP, she fears the measure is not sufficient to cover the average rent nowadays, which was reported by the Residential Tenancies Board to be €1,482 per month at the end of 2022.

“As a single mother with two kids there’s no way I’m going to get a house to rent,” she said. “I’ve applied for hundreds. But one, there’s the affordability and two, the ones that are affordable, agents only need to draw on every 10 emails that come in, such is the demand, and they can secure a prospective tenant within minutes.

“I rang [an agent] for a house in Bray which would have been ideal, it’s just five minutes from the school and the rent was only €1,700 for the three-bedroomed house. That is a phenomenal price for Bray – I’ve seen them for up to €2,400.

“But the HAP comes nowhere near covering that. I would get a top-up, so I’d get €1,912. But my finances wouldn’t even come up to a grand a month. The welfare I get wouldn’t be a grand. I get maintenance from the girls’ dads, but you think of the bills and everything, HAP doesn’t cover it. But when the council gives you a home, you get it on the basis of what you can afford as rent.”

The other issue with the HAP payment, she says, is that she would need to find a two-bedroom home because she wouldn’t be approved for a one-bed with two children.

“HAP can’t let you apply for a one-bedroom house. But they can put you into a hub with one room and all in the same bed and not let you apply for a one-bedroom home. This is stopping people getting houses because there are a lot of one-bedroom places available, and they’re affordable, but people with two children are not allowed apply for them.

“I’m 786 on the [housing] list now. And that could be me for 15 years, easily. And I was 730-something when I started on the list. But the council says you’re not a priority case because you’re coping.

“I don’t understand how they can say that when they barely answer their phone. They don’t see me breaking down every night wondering where I’m going with my life.

“I try to go out and get a job and there’s two or three things that stand in my way. I try and go out and get a house and there’s 100 things that stand in my way. Nobody seems to be on your side. I have a key worker [from homeless charity Depaul] who has given so much support. But there’s only so much they can do.

“I have to keep fighting, from one hub to the next. And the average time is six months’ stay. The last one I was in was for the longest time. I’ve been in Dun Laoghaire since December 8. I remember because my nanny passed away on December 1.

“And they rang me on December 6 and the funeral was on December 7. And they wanted me to move on December 7 and I said I couldn’t, so they gave me until December 8. So the day after the funeral I had to up everything and move.

“Okay, fair enough, I’m lucky enough that I do have a roof over my head and I’m not in a tent. But that’s because I fought and fought to get where I am now.”