Wicklow mum battling cancer pleads for women to ‘act quickly’ as her condition worsens

A Bray woman, who has been raising funds for her cancer treatment, has made an appeal for all women to “act quickly” as soon as they suspect any signs of potential breast cancer as her condition has deteriorated.

Aideen Bates (40) was diagnosed with a rare form of triple-negative breast cancer in January 2021, only months after the birth of her baby boy, Alex, with her partner Danny.

She discovered a non-painful lump in her breast and although she sought advice immediately and went for tests, the diagnosis meant she had to embark on a gruelling treatment plan.

She was scheduled for 16 rounds of chemotherapy but was only able to complete nine after the cancer failed to respond, and she became very unwell. In July, 2021, Aideen underwent surgery to perform a mastectomy and axillary lymph node dissection, exactly one year after going into labour with Alex.

After the surgery, Aideen had to undergo 15 difficult rounds of radiation treatment, which finished in November 2021.

However, following a scan in March 2022 – the first big scan post-surgery – small growths were evident in both lungs and an exploratory lung biopsy showed Aideen’s breast cancer had returned and was now in her lungs. Aideen, who had been planning to go back to work, was left with an unimaginable diagnosis to try and comprehend.

A fundraising campaign was set up to explore all the treatment options – including holistic approaches not considered as standard here, and medical treatments that may have been available in other countries – and to help the family deal with the financial burden of the treatments, as well as childcare, rent and bills.

The response to the campaign was overwhelming, with over €65,000 raised for the family in recent weeks. But the latest update posted on the fundraising page on August 11 was a terrible blow.

Tragically, Aideen’s condition has worsened, with the the most recent scan showing the cancer has moved to her brain and her life expectancy has now been limited to months.

Her friend, Hazel Woods, who helped organise the fundraiser, said that Aideen was “very keen to raise awareness of breast cancer and for people to act quickly as soon as they see anything”.

“She is quite aware from that perspective of putting her story out there that might shock somebody into getting something checked,” Hazel said.

Describing her friend, Hazel said that Aideen loved Bray, “loved the sea, it was very important to her” and the fundraising drive is still vital to support Aideen’s quality of life, the treatments that are available and to make her as comfortable as possible.

Her resolute approach is still evident, as Hazel said that Aideen continues to do a lot of acupuncture, Reiki and other treatments which are very expensive but “they do keep her quite well as she is a big believer in holistic therapy”.

Described as “kind, funny, a talented hair stylist in film and TV (and to many private clients who adore her)”, Aideen is “a dedicated practitioner and teacher of yoga and epitomises the real art of practising ‘wellness’ in everyday life”.

Hazel said that Aideen now has a prognosis of “months left, but who knows how long that could be, she has defied odds before”.

To donate to the fundraiser for Aideen, go to: gofundme.com/f/support-aideens-treatment-journey​