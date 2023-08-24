Wicklow movie night to showcase ‘woman painter’ who made a real impression

Mary Cassatt made a career painting the lives of the women around her – although, by all accounts, she hated being referred to as a ‘woman painter’.

She was born in Pennsylvania, in 1844, but lived much of her adult life in France, where she befriended Edgar Degas and exhibited with the Impressionists. In fact, she became known as one of the three great ladies of Impressionism, alongside Marie Bracquemond and Berthe Morisot and was even compared to Degas, as they both sought to depict movement, light, and design in the most modern sense.

This fascinating and vivid film follows the progression of Cassatt’s work and tells a riveting tale of great social and cultural change at a time when women were fighting for their rights and the language of art was being completely re-written.

She printed, sketched and painted dozens of images of mothers and children, yet she never married or had children herself. She was a classically trained artist but chose to join the Impressionists – a movement that transformed the language of art.

Cassatt’s connection to the Impressionists, however, is only a tiny part of her story. Presenting her astonishing prints, pastels, and paintings, the film introduces us to this surprising, compelling, yet often-overlooked artist, whose own career was as full of contradictions as the women she painted.

The film is one of the Exhibition on Screen series, which creates films that offer a cinematic immersion into the world’s best loved art, accompanied by insights from the world’s leading historians and art critics.

Mary Cassatt: Painting the Modern Woman, is showing at Mermaid Arts Centre for one night only, on Wednesday, August 30.

Tickets are priced €9.