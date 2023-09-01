Wicklow Minister visits old secondary school to welcome new students

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris visited his old school, St David’s Secondary School, in Greystones, to welcome the new incoming first year class and to see the school’s refurbishment works.

The Higher Education Minister said: “I was delighted to be able to welcome St David’s new first years to my own former secondary school and to have the opportunity to see the school’s fantastic refurbishment works.

“These refurbishment works will have a long-lasting impact for St David’s and it was fantastic to get to see how the school has been improved.

“This is an important time for so many students who are now starting their secondary school journey, and it was great to be able to help them get accustomed to their new school.

“Supporting students and young people is one of my top priorities as both Minister for Further and Higher Education, and as a local TD for County Wicklow,” he added.

Mr Harris spoke to the assembled year group about how special the day was and the opportunities that they have moving forward through their school careers.

He had a chance to meet the four base classes of students that will become members of the school community for the next six years, before the school was official reopened after the summer break on Monday, August 28.

These are a particularly lucky group as they are the first cohort of students to enter the fully refurbished and extended school, benefitting from the new high tech science, computers, engineering, graphics and materials technology rooms, along with the new amazing sports arena and almost complete, state of the art, astro turf.

The Greystones native sat his Leaving Certificate at St David’s in 2004 and went on study journalism and French in what was DIT and is now TU Dublin, but he left before he completed his degree. His early departure didn’t prevent him from moving up the ladder of his political careers, as he went on to become a County Councillor at 22; a TD at 24; a Junior Minister at 27 and Health Minister at 29.