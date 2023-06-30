Wicklow man wins €318,087 in Euromillions after remembering ‘ticket was in my pocket’

A Wicklow man who bought a Euromillions ticket at a shop in Bray is over €300,000 wealthier this week – but only after he discovered the winning ticket in his pocket.

The lucky winner, who bought the ticket at The Gem on Quinsborough Road in Bray, matched five numbers and one lucky star in the draw on Friday, June 23, for EuroMillions and scooped a total of €318,087.

The Wicklow man explained that it was a few days before he even thought of checking his ticket.

“I had the ticket in my pocket all weekend before it even crossed my mind to check it on the Monday after the draw,” he said.

"When I scanned the ticket on the app, I got the message to say ‘You’ve Won Big’ but I had no idea just how much I had actually won. I rang the Claims Department and it was only then that I found out just how big I won. It was a total shock – I’ve never won anything in my life!

"I have been lucky in other ways in life but never like this. I even had to ring the claims team back to double check the exact amount because it was so overwhelming hearing it the first time!”

When quizzed on what he plans to do with the huge sum of money, he said wants to help his family out.

“Family really is the most important thing so I’ll be helping them out as much as I can,” he said.