Wicklow man walks 100 km in a day to raise €3,195 for local care initiative

Michael Walby celebrates on Bray seafront at the end of his 100k walk in aid of BARSS and Pieta House.

Michael Walby enjoying the sunrise on Bray seafront at the start of his 100k walk in aid of BARSS and Pieta House.

Bray man Michael Walby is enjoying a well-earned rest after walking 100k in one day to raise €3,195 in funding for the Bray Area Rough Sleepers Support (BARSS) initiative and Pieta House.

Setting off from his home in the early hours of Friday morning, the intrepid rambler took in the sunrise on Bray seafront before doing a few laps of Shanganagh Park and making the journey up the coast to take in the sights at Killiney, Dalkey, Sandycove and the Ringsend pier.

Arriving back in Bray at 11 p.m., Michael completed the remaining 12k of his challenge, finishing in a time of 20 hours and 38 minutes. After posing for a celebratory picture on the seafront, he eagerly checked on his fundraising total and the flood of donations and well-wishes that had been coming in throughout the day.

Michael is one of five people on the BARSS committee, an initiative run entirely by volunteers that operates a food run seven nights a week in Bray, also providing essential items such as sleeping bags, tents and hygiene products.

Speaking after his 100k challenge, Michael praised the people of Bray and beyond for their generous donations, saying: “I can’t thank the people who donated enough, and the response has just gone beyond anything I could’ve imagined. The initial goal was €1,000, so to get over €3,000, and with a few donations still to come in – it’s just fantastic.

“The walk was a bit of a challenge alright. I’d be a decent walker, but nothing like that. I reckon 40k is probably the most I’ve done in one go. Ultimately, the whole aim was to get to that 100k goal, and it didn’t really matter where I went. But I still managed to fit a lot in.

“I started just after four o’clock on Friday and went down to the seafront in Bray and walked up and down a few times, basically just to get the sunrise in.

“I then went down to Shanganagh Park and walked around it a couple of times, then off around by Killiney, down into Dalkey, Sandycove the East Pier a couple of times and then over as far as Ringsend and down the pier there.

“I ended up back in Bray at about 11 p.m, with about 12k left to go, and ended up finishing in a time of 20 hours and 38 minutes had a good rest on Saturday – let me tell you. It was constant walking, bar stopping to stretch a couple of times, and I was on my feet for the whole 20+ hours.

“It was all worth it to support BARSS and Pieta though,” Michael continued. “I’ve been involved on the committee for about four years now, and it’s probably been going for about 10.

“We have four or five stops around Bray, at well-lit locations, where people know what time we’ll be there, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., where we provide hot food, sandwiches, tea and coffee.

“We probably see an average of about 15 people a night but could have anywhere between 12 and 20. I’d say about 70 per cent are rough sleepers, but we never ask and give anyone help regardless of their situation.

“Honestly, BARSS is such a wonderful organisation, providing a much-needed service in the local community. I’m delighted with the total finding raised on its behalf, and I know just how far it will go and how much it will help people in need. Thank you so much for your support.”

You can still donate to BARSS and Pieta House by visiting idonate.ie/fundraiser/MichaelWalby529